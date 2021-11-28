Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center

Best performance: D’Angelo Russell finished with 35 points while making 6 of 10 three-pointers. The Timberwolves point guard also finished with team-highs eight assists and two blocks to go with two steals. Twelve of his point came in the two overtime sessions.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz was a minus-9 while playing 16 minutes, 51 seconds. The Sixers reserve swingman finished with seven points while making 2 of 6 shots.

Best defensive performance: Danny Green finished with a game-high four steals despite playing just 21:59 in his second game back from light hamstring tightness. The Sixers small forward, who came off the bench in both games because of a minutes restriction, tied teammate Joel Embiid with a game-high plus-11. He was a plus-16 in the third quarter alone.

Worst statistic: The Timberwolves had a tough time holding onto the ball. They committed 21 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Sixers.

Best statistic: Embiid was a scoring machine in his first game back after being sidelined for nine games with COVID-19. The Sixers center finished with a season-high 42 points on 12-for-23 shooting. He also made 16 of 21 foul shots.

Worst of the worst: A rare loss to the Timberwolves. This marked the Sixers’ first loss to Minnesota since Nov. 17, 2016. The Sixers had an eight-game winning streak against the Timberwolves.