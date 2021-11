Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell gets fouled by Sixers guard Isaiah Joe during the fourth quarter on Saturday. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 121-120 double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center

Best performance: D’Angelo Russell finished with 35 points while making 6 of 10 three-pointers. The Timberwolves point guard also finished with team-highs eight assists and two blocks to go with two steals. Twelve of his point came in the two overtime sessions.

Worst performance: Furkan Korkmaz was a minus-9 while playing 16 minutes, 51 seconds. The Sixers reserve swingman finished with seven points while making 2 of 6 shots.

Best defensive performance: Danny Green finished with a game-high four steals despite playing just 21:59 in his second game back from light hamstring tightness. The Sixers small forward, who came off the bench in both games because of a minutes restriction, tied teammate Joel Embiid with a game-high plus-11. He was a plus-16 in the third quarter alone.

Worst statistic: The Timberwolves had a tough time holding onto the ball. They committed 21 turnovers, leading to 25 points for the Sixers.

Best statistic: Embiid was a scoring machine in his first game back after being sidelined for nine games with COVID-19. The Sixers center finished with a season-high 42 points on 12-for-23 shooting. He also made 16 of 21 foul shots.

Worst of the worst: A rare loss to the Timberwolves. This marked the Sixers’ first loss to Minnesota since Nov. 17, 2016. The Sixers had an eight-game winning streak against the Timberwolves.