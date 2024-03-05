Tobias Harris emerges from shooting slump during crucial stretch for Sixers

NEW YORK — For Tobias Harris, it’s all about finding the right balance on the court.

The 76ers power forward is figuring out different ways to slow down the game, as of late. He has found ways to get to his spots, making shots and playing with confidence in wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks over the weekend.

But he’s not forgetting to do a lot of the little things, playing with high energy and making an impact any way he can. And that definitely has benefited the Sixers (35-25).

They need him to play well to win games while Joel Embiid remains sidelined following left knee surgery. Harris scored 59 points in those games against Charlotte and Dallas. Two wins normally aren’t celebrated in an 82-game regular season, especially for a team with three winning streaks of at least six games.

But Harris had been struggling. As a result, so were the Sixers. He averaged 12.6 points on 35.1% shooting — including 27.3% on three-pointers — in his last seven games before facing the Hornets. The Sixers were 2-5 in those games.

But the 6-foot-8 power forward scored 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting — including 5-for-8 on three-pointers — to snap out of his shooting slump Friday in the 121-114 victory over the Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center. Then he had 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting in Sunday’s 120-116 triumph against the Mavs at American Airlines Center.

“Obviously, the last two games have felt really good,” Harris said. “I just want to continue that type of flow and that pace.”

Since Harris joined the team in 2019, the Sixers are 98-47 when he has scored 20 points or more. This season, they’re 18-7 when Harris has at least 18 points.

“It makes a big difference,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I think you guys probably saw [against the Mavs], he was quick [with his] decision-making. When he got out, swung to the corner, I mean it was in his hands and up. Or he was ripping and going driving to make the next play.

“I think that to me shows you that he’s making the right reads and playing with no hesitation. That’s what we need.”

The Sixers flew to the Big Apple on Monday for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. They’ll entertain the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Afterward, the Sixers will travel back to NYC for a two-game series against the Knicks on Sunday and March 12 before facing the Milwaukee Bucks on March 14 at Fiserv Forum.

It’s important for Harris to continue to play at a high level during this stretch with Embiid’s expected return coming in late March.

His Sixers teammates are excited to see Harris play well. They raved about his Sunday performance, which included 12 second-quarter points in a crucial early stretch.

“Tobias was Tobias,” Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey said. “Slumps happen, and I think one thing that he does is he stays even-keeled all the time. And the vibrations are really high even when [things] are not going great. But he’s been great the last two games.”