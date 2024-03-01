Sixers waiving two-way player Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The 76ers are waiving two-way player Kenneth Lofton Jr.

The center averaged 1.0 and 1.5 rebounds in two appearances with the Sixers after signing with the team on Dec. 23. He got most of his action with the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate.

Lofton averaged 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 blocks in 10 games with the Blue Coats.

The Sixes signed Lofton five days after the Memphis Grizzlies waived the 21-year-old to create a roster spot for Ja Morant, who had been suspended for the first 25 games of the season.

Lofton averaged 2.6 points and 6.6 minutes in 15 games as a Memphis reserve this season. The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder initially signed a two-way contract with Memphis after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech in 2022. He was the 2023 NBA G League rookie of the year for the Memphis Hustle.

He averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17 games last season for the Hustle. He had a career-high 33 points against the Delaware Blue Coats on Feb. 3, 2023.

Lofton also represented the G League in the 2023 Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

NBA teams have a maximum of three two-way players on the roster in addition to 15 standard contracts. Ricky Council IV and Terquavion Smith are the Sixers’ remaining two-way players. The Sixers have two available standard contracts after not signing Darius Bazley to second 10-day deal.