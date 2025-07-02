Trendon Watford officially signs his two-year deal with Sixers: ‘He is a valued addition’

Trendon Watford is officially a 76er.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder signed his two-year, $5.3 million contract Wednesday night. The second year of the deal is a team option. The power forward averaged career highs of 10.2 points and 2.6 assists to go with 3.6 rebounds and 20.8 minutes in 44 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season. Watford is a career 34.9% three-point shooter. The Sixers view him as a key player in the rotation.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Fresh off his new three-year deal, Justin Edwards steps into veteran role at Sixers summer league

“Trendon is a young, dynamic player with a unique skill set who fits nicely with what we’re trying to accomplish on both sides of the ball,” said Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations. “His size and versatility allow him to guard multiple positions, while his handle and passing showcase his playmaking ability. He is a valued addition to our roster and I’m excited to welcome him to Philadelphia.”

Watford came into the NBA as an undrafted rookie out of LSU in 2021. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Blazers converted his contract to a standard deal on Feb. 21, 2022.

After being waived on June 20, 2023, Watford signed with the Nets about six weeks later. Now, the 24-year-old gets to play with his close friend, Tyrese Maxey.

» READ MORE: The Sixers will soon find out if prioritizing Quentin Grimes over Guerschon Yabusele was the right move

Watford’s official addition comes one day after Eric Gordon signed a one-year deal. Gordon and Watford were able to sign their contracts before moratorium ends because they both have veteran minimum contracts.

Players who agreed to a nonminimum deal must wait until 12:01 p.m. Sunday to sign their contracts.