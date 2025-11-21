Sixers TV ratings on NBC Sports Philadelphia up big thanks to the Maxey-Edgecombe show

Sixers announcer Alaa Abdelnaby had high hopes this Sixers team would erase the memory of disappoint from last season. So far, he’s gotten his wish.

Coming off a thrilling overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers seem rejuvenated this season behind young talents Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. Though things have slowed following their red-hot 4-0 start, newfound interest in the Sixers is showing up in the team’s TV ratings.

Through nine games, Sixers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ are up 73% compared with the same point last season, according to Nielsen numbers obtained by The Inquirer. That works out to an average of about 138,000 viewers tuning into each game.

As a result, Philadelphia has the fourth-strongest growth in NBA TV ratings this season, trailing behind only Portland, Chicago, and Denver.

Not surprisingly, the most-watched Sixers game this season was last week’s win against the Boston Celtics, which along with Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings on the West Coast averaged 2.9 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

A large reason behind the surge of interest is Maxey’s MVP-caliber performance. In his sixth season in the league, Maxey is averaging 33.4 points per game, up big from the 26.3 per game he put up last season.

Maxey put up a career-high 54 points Thursday night and is averaging a league-high 40.7 minutes per game. It’s been 14 seasons since an NBA player averaged over 40 minutes a game, all the way back to former Golden State Warriors guard Monta Ellis during the 2010-11 season.

Edgecombe, the Sixers’ energetic rookie, has dropped back down to Earth a bit after his 34-point debut against the Celtics to start the season. Still, Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points and six rebounds per game and has been a workhorse for the Sixers, averaging 37.4 minutes per game, the second-most in the NBA behind Maxey.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s pre- and postgame coverage, featuring Amy Fadool, Marc Jackson, and Jim Lynam, has also benefited from the increased interest in the Sixers. Viewership for Sixers Pregame Live is up 150% compared to last season’s average, while Sixers Postgame Live is up more than 60%.

Podcasts are also enjoying a bump. The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, the popular Sixers podcast co-hosted by 94.1 WIP’s Spike Eskin and Mike Levin, tends to have a loyal audience that doesn’t surge or sink too much. But Eskin said the podcast has seen a “pretty good jump,” especially during the Sixers’ hot start.

“The Ricky listeners are die hards so they’re always there,” Eskin said, “but the hot start certainly gave the pod a lift as the people who checked out of the team last year seemed excited to get back in.”

