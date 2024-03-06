Tyrese Maxey will sit out against Memphis Grizzlies, missing second game with concussion

Tyrese Maxey will miss his second consecutive game for the 76ers Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies with a concussion, after he took a blow to the back of the head during Sunday’s victory at the Dallas Mavericks.

Maxey was evaluated by attending physicians during Sunday’s game, and was cleared to return to the court in the fourth quarter to help close out the Sixers’ victory. But the All-Star later began experiencing concussion-like symptoms, the team said, and returned to Philly ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Brooklyn Nets for further evaluation.

Kyle Lowry will also miss Wednesday’s game to rest on the second night of a back-to-back, leaving the Sixers’ backcourt shorthanded against the Grizzlies.

Cameron Payne started at guard alongside Lowry for Tuesday’s game at Brooklyn, after he missed Sunday’s win in Dallas with an illness. De’Anthony Melton also remains out with a spine issue that has hampered him for much of the past two months, and was aggravated during last week’s loss at the Boston Celtics. Jeff Dowtin Jr., who recently signed a two-way contract, also saw action at guard Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

The Sixers (35-26) enter Wednesday’s game against Memphis with a 3-4 record since the All-Star break. They have fallen to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, but have the same record as the sixth-place Miami Heat and are a half-game back of the fourth-place Orlando Magic.