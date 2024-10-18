Tyrese Maxey leaves Sixers’ preseason game vs. Orlando Magic with a right thumb contusion

The injury bug continued to bite the 76ers on Friday, as Tyrese Maxey left the team’s preseason game against the Orlando Magic with a right thumb contusion.

Maxey was bringing the ball up the court early in the second half when Magic point guard Jalen Suggs appeared to grab Maxey’s hand as he completed a spin move. Maxey immediately felt the injury, holding his hand out, and left the game. The Sixers later announced that Maxey would not return to the game.

Last week, the Sixers announced that Joel Embiid would not play any preseason games as part of an effort to ensure he‘s healthy for the playoffs. During Monday’s preseason game in Atlanta, Paul George sustained a bone bruise in his left knee that could keep him off the court for two weeks. Finally, during a Wednesday preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets, rookie Jared McCain took a “scary” fall. He suffered bruising in his lungs after falling on his back but avoided concussion symptoms.

The Sixers have title hopes after an active offseason in which they added George, extended Embiid, and re-signed Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry. They also added veterans Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, and Eric Gordon.

But on a team led by George and Embiid, there is cautious optimism, as both players have long injury histories that even the Sixers are guarding against after revealing that it’s likely neither will play in back-to-back series this season.