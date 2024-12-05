NBA confirms officials missed calls on Tyrese Maxey’s foul attempt and final shot

The 76ers were right to be frustrated with two no-calls against Tyrese Maxey that could have altered the outcome in Wednesday’s 106-102 loss to the Orlando Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

During a stop in action with 14.5 seconds remaining, Maxey told an official that he was going to foul Magic forward Franz Wagner once play resumed.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid set to be disqualified from NBA awards for second straight season

The NBA Last Two Minute Report determined that the All-Star point guard did extend both hands onto Wagner in an attempt to commit a take foul at the 14.0 second mark. The report also determined that Orlando’s Anthony Black reached in and initiated illegal contact to Maxey’s arm prior to the start of his upward shooting motion with 7.3 seconds left. A non-shooting foul should have been assessed on that play, the NBA confirmed.

As a result, the report stated that officials made incorrect non-calls on both plays.

The first no-call occurred with the Sixers trailing, 101-100. Since a foul wasn’t called, Maxey sprinted across the to commit a take foul after 5.1 seconds expired.

The second no-call came with the Sixers down three-points. Thinking he drew a foul, Maxey chucked the ball and misfired on a three-pointer. Wagner grabbed the rebound, was fouled and sank a pair of free throws to extend Orlando’s lead to five points with 3.1 seconds left.

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey's lack of easy shots, free throw woes, and more

“Yeah, I mean listen, he broke through there,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said after the game of the final no-call. “Broke through the gap a little bit, and the secondary defender [Black] hit him on the arm. And that’s what the video showed — it should have been three free throws. It would have been a great play, right?”

While he would not had received the foul shots, the Sixers would have had another opportunity to knot the score.