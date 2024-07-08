Sixers created a museum for Tyrese Maxey to celebrate his career and contract extension

Tyrese Maxey is beloved within the 76ers organization and city of Philly.

So it should come as no surprise that the team and its fans were elated when Maxey agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension.

The coronation continued when the Sixers celebrated Maxey with a museum that focused on his journey to the NBA, impact on the Sixers, and the legacy he’ll leave behind.

Partnering with his friends and family, the Sixers collected rare photos, videos, and highlights of the point guard. They even placed old jerseys and awards in trophy cases to tell the full story of Maxey’s four-year career.

The Sixers followed Maxey as he walked through the museum, taking in testimonials with his family, Joel Embiid, and others. At one point he was greeted by Julius Erving, who handed over a hammer in front of the Sixers’ famed pregame bell.

Fans, players, and media members all expressed excitement for Maxey, the good-natured kid with a sterling reputation.