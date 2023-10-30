Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey earns first Eastern Conference player of the week award

Tyrese Maxey was named Eastern Conference player of the week for the first week of the season on Monday. This was a career first for the 76ers point guard.

Maxey averaged 30.3 points on 50.0% shooting along with 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He’s only committed three turnovers in 116 minutes. The fourth-year player has also made 14 of 25 three-pointers.

Maxey had 31 points, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers in Thursday’s 118-117 season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. He followed that with a season-high 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists, one block and a turnover in Saturday’s 114-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. And he concluded the week with 26 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two turnovers in Sunday’s 126-98 home-opening victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver’s Nikola Jokić was named Western Conference player of the week. He averaged 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists in three games.

Joel Embiid, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Orlando Magic swingman Franz Wagner and Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith were the other East players nominated.

The other West nominees were Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers post player Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, Los Angeles Clippers swingman Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson.