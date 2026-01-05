Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is Eastern Conference player of the week for second time this season

Tyrese Maxey was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday.

Advertisement

The 76ers point guard averaged 34.7 points on 61.2% shooting along with 8.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in three games last week — all road victories — against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks.

Maxey started the week Tuesday with 34 points and a game-high 12 assists in a 139-136 overtime victory over the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Garland, Texas, native followed that with game highs of 34 points and 10 assists in a 123-108 triumph over the Mavs at American Airlines Center on New Year’s Day. That marked the first time in his career he had recorded at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive games.

The sixth-year veteran concluded the week with 36 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and two blocks Saturday in a 130-119 victory over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

He made 14 of 26 three-pointers throughout the week, making at least four in each contest.

This is the second time in Maxey’s career that he has been named player of the week. The first time was on Oct. 30 after the first week of the season.

Sixers home slate

Starting with Monday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets, the Sixers will play 11 of 14 games at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“That’s awesome,” Adem Bona said Monday after shootaround. “Ending the road trip with three [wins] in a row, that’s good for the team, good for the spirit. And to come back with a three-game winning streak is good for the fans.

“We’re really excited to be back home, also be back in our comfort space to put the motor a little bit more.”

On paper, the Sixers (19-14) have a great chance to match their season-best, four-game winning streak.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ success is dependent on Joel Embiid’s ability to make others better

The Nuggets (23-12) have lost two straight and four of their last five games heading into Monday night’s matchup.

Three-time MVP and seven-time All-NBA selection Nikola Jokić is expected to miss four to six weeks after hyperextending his left knee against the Miami Heat on Dec. 29. The Nuggets center is averaging a triple-double: 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists.

Standout guard Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle), power forward Aaron Gordon (strained right hamstring), and backup center Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain) are among Denver’s seven other sidelined players. The others are: Tamar Bates (left foot surgery), Christian Braun (sprained left ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness management), and Cameron Johnson (right knee bone bruise).

After facing the banged-up Nuggets, the Sixers will entertain the Washington Wizards on Wednesday before a three-game road trip against the Orlando Magic (Friday) and Toronto Raptors (Sunday and Jan. 12). Then they’ll play six games at home. After a road game against the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll close out the month with a three-game homestand.

Embiid finding his rhythm

On Saturday, Joel Embiid had 26 points on 9-for-15 shooting along with 10 rebounds and five assists against the Knicks in his first game at Madison Square Garden since Game 5 of the 2024 first-round playoff series.

The center recorded his first dunk of the season late in the game, which garnered a lot of attention. And Bona was still raving over it on Monday.

“That was hyped,” he said. “I know you saw the whole bench. We were all hyped. It was just a wide-open dunk, but we took it as it was a dunk. First dunk of the season. We were hyped.”

But the Sixers have more than a dunk to be excited about when it comes to Embiid. The 2023 MVP has found his offensive rhythm, averaging 28.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over his last seven games.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid says he’s feeling more like himself

Embiid has missed 17 games this season because of right and left knee injuries and a sprained ankle. However, he’s set to play in his fourth consecutive game on Monday, which will provide another opportunity to add to his recent stellar play.

“It’s great for the team,” Bona said of Embiid finding success. “It’s great for the environment, you know. Getting back to the Joel we know, it’s really awesome. His health is getting better, and his morale is high. We’re playing good together. It’s just good all around.”