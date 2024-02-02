Sixers grades: Tyrese Maxey’s career game; Paul Reed’s solid rebounding; Kelly Oubre Jr.’s clutch threes

SALT LAKE CITY — The 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz, 127-124, Thursday night at the Delta Center.

Center: B

Paul Reed did a solid job of rebounding the ball with 10, considering the 6-foot-9, 210-pounder’s size disadvantage. He finished with a game-high four offensive boards.

Mo Bamba utilized his 7-foot frame to be helpful on defense, blocking three shots. He provided a stiff presence in the fourth quarter.

Forwards: A

Tobias Harris’ scoring, efficiency and energy level have been great as of late. That enabled him to score 28 points while being the Robin to Tyrese Maxey’s Batman on this night.

Danuel House Jr.’s defensive activity and physicality were key factors in the game. He had one block and a steal while being a game-best plus-10 in 19 minutes, 3 seconds.

KJ Martin didn’t really do much from a statistical point of view. But his physicality stood out.

Guards: A+

Maxey was unstoppable, scoring a career-high 51 points. The point guard did whatever he wanted to the Jazz. Utah had no one capable of defending him. Maxey blew past defenders on his way to the basket. He knocked down three-pointers like they were layups, hours after being named to his first All-Star team.

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s defense has been solid. And like the past few games, he’s been attacking the basket. And luckily for the Sixers, Oubre snapped out of three-point shooting slump, making 3 of 6. All three of his makes came in the fourth quarter, when the Sixers needed them the most.

» READ MORE: Sixers fined $75,000 for failing to include Joel Embiid on injury report before Nuggets absence

Patrick Beverley ran the offense efficiently. He also had an impactful game with his scoring and passing. His fourth-quarter three-pointer was one of the game’s biggest shots.

Furkan Korkmaz struggled to score. But he made up for it with his ball handling.

Jaden Springer knocked down another three-point shot. That has been a big help for the Sixers’ offense. And his defense was stellar for the second consecutive game.