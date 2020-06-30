The Sixers play five teams with sub .500 records but are 3-4 against those teams. So much will depend on whether certain teams remain in the playoff hunt. For instance, Washington is 5.5 games out of the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Wizards have three games before facing the Sixers and might be eliminated by then. Phoenix is six games out of the final Western Conference playoff spot and has six games before meeting the Sixers. So even though the Sixers are 1-2 against Washington and Phoenix this year, they could be facing teams just playing out the string and looking to go home. One has to wonder if the final two games against Toronto and Houston will mean anything – for either team by then.