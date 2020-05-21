Samuel Gerber, the coroner who conducted Furlow’s autopsy, said at the time that he could not determine when Furlow had ingested the drugs in his system and, as a result, could not say for certain that their influence caused him to swerve off I-71. The Mercedes had slammed into the utility pole on the driver’s side. The impact had sheared the front wheel off the car and thrown the grill 500 feet down the highway. There were no skid marks on the road, no sign that Furlow had attempted to slow down or avoid the collision. “He never touched the brakes,” Fousek said. Wherever Terry Furlow intended to go that night, he was determined to get there as fast as he could.