Tyrese Maxey, Sixers are struggling, but don’t plan to stay in funk: ‘It’s still the same mission’

TORONTO — The 76ers’ sample size only includes two games. But life without Joel Embiid and Paul George has been a struggle so far.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors’ star players have scored at will against them, while Tyrese Maxey hasn’t played at his All-Star level. And the Sixers look, at times, like a team with no answers.

Advertisement

The Sixers have shot a combined 40.2% — including 17 of 60 three-pointers — in two losses against the Bucks and Raptors. Meanwhile, those two squads combined to shoot 50.0% from the field. And on Friday, Toronto outrebounded the Sixers, 54-28.

The Raptors ran circles around the Sixers while playing without R.J. Barret (right AC joint sprain), Bruce Brown (right knee arthroscopic surgery), Kelly Olynyk (back sprain), Immanuel Quickly (right pelvic bruise), and Ja’ Kobe Walter (right AC joint sprain) due to injuries.

So Friday’s setback was an unexpected and embarrassing loss.

“Yeah, it’s just our second game, so we just have to stay with it,” Andre Drummond said following Friday’s 115-107 loss to Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. “Stay with our principles. Don’t allow these two games to kind of get us off course.

“It’s still the same mission. It’s still the same drive. We just got to do it a little bit better.”

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Tyrese Maxey lacks rhythm, defense struggles in loss

Things aren’t about to get any easier for the Sixers, who will travel to Indianapolis for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Arena.

The Pacers will be eager to bounce back from Friday’s 123-98 loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

“I think our defense isn’t horrible, man,” Tyrese Maxey said. “Sometimes our offense is leading to some fast breaks, some quick shots, some bad shots, then some turnovers, leading to their easy buckets.”

Maxey pointed out that the Raptors turned the ball over 27 times. He contributed that to the Sixers defense. Drummond (four), Kyle Lowry (three) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (two) combined for nine of Philly’s 11 steals on the night.

“So the defense isn’t horrible,” Maxey said. “The offense, [shoot], honestly, I got to play better. We got to execute our stuff out of timeouts.

“But it starts with me. I got to play better. And if I play better, then we’ll play better.”

Maxey finished with 24 points on 6-for-23 shooting, including a 2 of 12 mark from three-point range. The fifth-year guard also had four assists, one steal, one turnover and two rebounds while logging a game-high 40 minutes, 54 seconds.

Through two games, he’s averaging 24.5 points on 27.7% shooting. He’s also made just 4 of 21 three-pointers.

The reigning Most Improved Player said he wasn’t pressing to make up for the absence of Embiid (left knee injury management) and George (left knee bone bruise) following Wednesday’s setback. So what’s the problem in the two games?

“I just have to refocus and make some shots, man,” he said. “I’m getting some good looks, honestly. Like some shots that I will take every single day. But like in layups, my touch seems a little off right now. It’s okay. I’m going to work on it.

“And one thing about me, I think people know is I’m a pretty confident guy. And I never lose confidence. So as long as [coach Nick] Nurse keeps believing in me and my teammates keep believing in me, I’m going to keep being aggressive.”

» READ MORE: Sixers continue to struggle without their stars in 115-107 road loss to the Toronto Raptors

After facing the Pacers, the Sixers are off until Wednesday’s home against the Detroit Pistons.

Lowry said watching film and playing harder will allow them to get out of this funk. He said the team needs to execute their game plan better and improve their communication.

“But it’s two games in,” Lowry said. “I know we are expected to do things. But it’s a marathon. We are missing two of our better players, and we pretty much have a brand new team that we got guys coming in trying to figure it out.

“And I just like the way we fought tonight.”