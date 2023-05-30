Ex-Union assistant B.J. Callaghan to serve as interim USMNT coach this summer

U.S. men’s soccer team manager Anthony Hudson is leaving a few months before the end of his contract to take a job elsewhere. Top assistant B.J. Callaghan, a Ventnor native with many years of experience at the national team and the Union, will lead the program through this summer’s Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments.

In announcing Hudson’s departure, U.S. Soccer did not say where he’s heading. But the only surprise here is that he’s leaving early, not that he’s leaving. Hudson’s contract was to expire Aug. 1, and new sporting director Matt Crocker is in the process of picking the new full-time boss.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity to be part of such a great team of players and staff,” Hudson said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to represent the national team and one that I have truly valued and enjoyed. The group is in good hands with B.J., and I’m excited to watch and support the team as it continues to grow and reach the heights we all know they are capable of.”

Callaghan has been with the national team program since 2019, as an assistant to former manager Gregg Berhalter and then Hudson’s top assistant during this year’s interim period.

Before then, Callaghan spent seven years in the Union’s coaching ranks, two in the youth academy then five as an assistant to Jim Curtin. Along the way, he coached major academy prospects and young pros, including current national team players Zack Steffen, Mark McKenzie, Auston Trusty, and Brenden Aaronson.

“A rewarding part of this job — not necessarily the national team job, but being a coach and being around long — is just seeing them grow up from young kids that have dreams of being professional soccer players, have dreams to play on the men’s national team, and both of them living out their dream,” Callaghan told The Inquirer earlier this year about Steffen and Trusty.

The 41-year-old ex-goalkeeper played high school soccer at Holy Spirit, college ball at Ursinus, and worked on the coaching staffs at Ursinus, St. Joseph’s, and Villanova. He has deep family connections on Lancaster Ave., as one of his grandfathers was legendary Wildcats men’s basketball coach Jack Kraft.

“I understand the responsibility of the job and am honored to have the opportunity to build upon the progress this group has made the last four years,” Callaghan said. “Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play, and we expect to continue to build on that progress. Our goal is clear: defend both of our Concacaf titles.”

The Nations League final four will take place June 15-18 in Las Vegas, and is expected to feature the U.S.’ top squad. The Gold Cup will be held from June 16-July 16 at venues across the country (not Philadelphia this time), and is expected to have the U.S.’ B squad — potentially including many candidates for next year’s Olympic team.

Crocker said in an interview with U.S. Soccer’s website last week that he has “already had a number of conversations with some of the candidates” to get the full-time U.S. men’s job later this year.

Few names have been widely circulated as candidates, but Jesse Marsch remains atop just about all the speculation.

There was a plot twist on Monday, though, as CBS Sports reported Monaco, which plays in France’s top division, is considering Marsch to be its next manager.

If Marsch goes there, the chatter could go in many directions. Curtin’s name has been mentioned often, as has Patrick Vieira. The former star player for France and clubs including England’s Arsenal started his top-level coaching career at New York City FC before going to France’s Nice, then England’s Crystal Palace.

In that U.S. Soccer interview, Crocker said: “The plan is to conduct a series of interviews in June and narrow down the list of candidates. From there, we will engage the finalists in another evaluation activity in the middle of July. Our aim is to have our new coach in place by August, although it’s possible that club circumstances could impact the timeline.”

