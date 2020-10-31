There have been more than enough losses over the team’s 11-year existence to dull the pain caused by the three that denied them silverware: the U.S. Open Cup finals of 2015, 2016, and 2018. But the specter of past failures still looms as the Union visit third-place Columbus in a nationally televised game Sunday afternoon (3:30 p.m., 6ABC), needing just three points in the standings to win the Supporters' Shield for the year’s best regular-season record.