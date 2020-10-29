A few hours after the Union announced Wednesday that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19, the agency that represents José Andrés Martínez confirmed that the Venezuelan midfielder was the player.
Both the team and the agency said Martínez has been asymptomatic. The Union said he “will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored by the club’s medical staff and tested daily." The agency said he is “in good health.”
Even with the positive case, Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Fire went ahead as scheduled, and with fans in the stands.
Major League Soccer’s testing protocol confirms a player as positive when he tests positive in two consecutive PCR tests. Players are tested every other day and the day before a game.
The news came two weeks to the day after Martínez returned to Philadelphia from a stint with Venezuela’s national team. There is no evidence yet that Martínez contracted the virus while out of town, but the Union will likely be furious. They were afraid of this scenario when they fought to stop him from going, conceding only when FIFA threatened the Union with punishment if he wasn’t released.
Martínez spent 10 days in quarantine before being able to play for the Union again. His first game back was Saturday, and he played a big role in the 5-0 rout of Toronto FC that is the team’s signature win of the year. It put the Union in first place in the Eastern Conference and all of MLS.
Martínez won’t be able to return to the field until testing negative twice in a row. That means he’s almost certain to miss Sunday’s big game at third-place Columbus (3:30 p.m., 6ABC). He might be back for the regular season finale on Nov. 8, but it will be close.
Venezuela included Martínez on a preliminary list of 33 players who could be called up for the team’s November World Cup qualifying games at Brazil and home against Chile. Martínez’s agency said he is scheduled to leave for Venezuela on the morning of Nov. 9.
“Now is not the time to speculate,” the agency’s statement said. “It’s only to hope for a quick recovery so he can make it.”
This is the team’s second COVID-19 case since the pandemic began. Kacper Przybylko was the first, and the first player in all of MLS known to contract the virus, in late March.
The Union were also affected tangentially by Philadelphia’s citywide curfew that started at 9 p.m. Wednesday, imposed after unrest in the wake of Philadelphia police fatally shooting William Wallace Jr. Though the Union play in Chester, the game’s 7:30 p.m. start meant that Philadelphia-based fans who attended wouldn’t have been able to get home before the curfew started. The Union have yet to say whether they’ll refund fans who did not attend the game as a result.