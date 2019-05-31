Here’s a look back at how Carli Lloyd has fared in the Women’s World Cup and the Olympics, the two major tournaments in global women’s soccer.
Made her first World Cup team and started in three of her five appearances in the tournament.
Arrived on the big stage by scoring the winning goal in the gold medal game against Brazil. Also scored the winner in a group stage game against Japan.
Scored her first ever World Cup goal, in a group stage win over Colombia. Played every minute of the run to the final except the last 35 of the semifinal win over France. Scored during the penalty shootout win over Brazil in the quarterfinals; missed from the spot in the loss to Japan in the final.
After being benched by then-coach Pia Sundhage before the tournament, she came back when Shannon Boxx was injured in the opener against France, then from prominence to stardom. Scored the winning goal vs. France as the U.S. came back from 2-0 down to prevail 4-2; then scored in the next game against Colombia; then scored both goals in the gold medal game as the U.S. beat Japan, 2-1.
Earned a place among the national team’s all-time legends with the first ever hat trick in a women’s World Cup final, ending the U.S.’ 16-year title drought. Also scored in the semifinals (and had an assist), the quarterfinals (in her 200th cap), and the round of 16. Won the tournament’s Golden Boot award as the scorer, the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s most outstanding player, and ultimately FIFA’s World Player of the Year award.
Captained the team and scored in the first two group stage games, and from the spot in the shootout loss to Sweden. She could have had one more with six minutes left in extra time against Sweden – and it would likely have been a game-winner – but she was wrongly flagged offside. To her surprise, she won FIFA’s Player of the Year award for the second straight time.
Carli Lloyd’s place in U.S. women’s national team history has been earned not just with goals, but with longevity. Here’s how her career so far stacks up against other American legends.
Most games played
Most goals scored
Most games played
Most goals scored
Sources for the statistics in this article include U.S. Soccer, FBRef.com and the NWSL Almanac.