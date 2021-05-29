Hershey native Christian Pulisic became the first U.S. men’s national team player to win world clubs soccer’s biggest prize when Chelsea beat Manchester City, 1-0, in Saturday’s UEFA men’s Champions League final in Porto, Portugal.

Pulisic entered the game as a substitute in the 66th minute, becoming the second American to ever play in a men’s Champions League final. The only other one was Neven Subotic, a former U.S. youth national team player whose parents escaped the Bosnian war and raised him in Salt Lake City. Subotic changed allegiance to Serbia at the senior level, and played for that country in the 2010 World Cup.

Pulisic is also the second American man to earn a European Cup winner’s medal. The first was Jovan Kirovski in 1997, a reserve with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea’s goal came from Kai Havertz in the 42nd minute. Havertz ran onto Mason Mount’s through-ball and skipped by City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes before slotting the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute.

The title is Chelsea’s second Champions League triumph. Its first was in 2012. The London club is the 13th team to win the trophy multiple times.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

This article contians information from the Associated Press.

» READ MORE: CBS takes its soccer coverage to a new level with the UEFA Champions League and Concacaf Nations League