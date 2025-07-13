Cole Palmer leads Chelsea to the Club World Cup title with a 3-0 rout of Paris Saint-Germain

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The stage seemed set for Paris Saint Germain’s coronation, adding the Club World Cup title to the Champions League crown they finally claimed in May.

Instead, the team that has complained more than any other about the heat at this World Cup froze the reigning kings of Europe out.

Led by two brilliant goals and an assist from playmaker Cole Palmer, Chelsea unleashed a first-half barrage that flattened the European champions in a 3-0 rout at MetLife Stadium.

Both of Palmer’s goals came off similar moves. On the first, in the 22nd minute, Malo Gusto charged down the right wing, fed Palmer at the top of the 18-yard box, and Palmer cut left to line up a low strike past Gianluigi Donnarumma. On the second, in the 30th, Palmer made the run from the right himself, cut left, and uncorked another pinpoint finish.

PSG looked utterly shocked. Their trademark high-press had barely been able to get in gear, while Chelsea’s defense was staunch enough to hold the favorites to just one shot up to then.

Palmer delivered his assist in the 43rd, slipping forward João Pedro through with a pass that split PSG’s centerbacks. Pedro, who joined the Blues from fellow English Premier League club Brighton midway through the Club World Cup (and debuted in the quarterfinal Philadelphia hosted), promptly cashed in his third goal of the tournament.

At that point, even the Chelsea-clad majority in the crowd — with President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, and a raft of soccer dignitaries up in the suites — couldn’t believe what it was seeing.

From there, Chelsea’s defense took control. Goalkeeper Robert Sánchez made a string of big saves and clutch catches, and left back Marc Cucurella was an imperious presence wherever he moved.

By the time PSG manager Luis Enrique made a triple substitution in the 75th minute, his team had mustered just six shots to Chelsea’s nine. The game was already all but done by then, and for once not even Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could object to what he was seeing.

The action was capped off in the 85th with the ejection of Paris’ João Neves for grabbing at Cucurrella’s grandiose hair. Referee Alireza Faghani didn’t initially see the foul because it was behind the play, but the video review officials did and quickly summoned Faghani to the monitor. The rest was easy.

Indeed, for all those complaints, the fact that a team from London topped a team from Paris in a stadium down the road from New York will no doubt please not just Chelsea’s American chairman Todd Boehly. It might even please the suits at the Premier League, who are more accustomed to running summer tournaments in the U.S. themselves.

For all that’s new about this Club World Cup, in its first 32-team edition and its first time in the United States, there’s nothing new about a Premier League club winning an international soccer title. And there’s certainly nothing new about the English crowing over it.

Expect that to happen plenty now that Chelsea have claimed this title, their first Club World Cup crown since 2021.

