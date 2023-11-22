Before stepping back into the playoffs, Dániel Gazdag will host Union teammates for Thanksgiving

Union midfielder Dániel Gazdag was back in town Wednesday after leaving town during the FIFA window to help Hungary qualify for next year’s European Championship.

Gazdag played in both of the Magyars’ games this month, as a late substitute in last Thursday’s 2-2 tie at Bulgaria and a starter in Sunday’s 3-1 home win over Montenegro. The first result clinched qualification, and the second won the group.

“It’s long travel, obviously, but it was a good experience to be there,” Gazdag told The Inquirer after Wednesday’s practice in Chester. “It was a happy moment for the whole country.”

The Union are likely to be without their star playmaker for a stretch of next summer, though how much remains to be seen. The Euros will run from June 14-July 14 in Germany, at the same time the U.S. is hosting the Copa América, and it would sure be in MLS’s interest to stop games for part of that time.

If Gazdag makes Hungary’s team as expected, it will mean a little extra for him. He was going to play in the last tournament in 2021, right after signing with the Union, but suffered a minor knee injury in Hungary’s pre-tournament training camp and withdrew.

“It was an unlucky period in my life,” he said. “[It] wasn’t a big injury, but it came in the worst moment. So obviously, I want to play in the next one.”

For now, Gazdag’s focus is back on the Union, and Saturday’s playoff quarterfinal at FC Cincinnati (8 p.m. Apple TV, paywalled). Gazdag knows how explosive recent games between these teams have been, with 29 combined yellow cards over the last five games. And knows that as one of the team’s stars – and cooler heads – he’ll have a big role to play in keeping his team from getting rattled.

“We had big fights during the season,” he said. “I wouldn’t say we don’t like each other — I think we both are good teams, so we always play good games against each other. And I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be another huge fight on Saturday, and hopefully, we can win it.”

Before leaving town Friday afternoon, Gazdag and his family will host a gathering of Union families for Thanksgiving dinner, including the Bedoyas, the Elliotts, the Glesnes, and the Uhres.

“It’s a new thing for us Europeans,” Gazdag said.

Asked if there will be a turkey, he was quick to answer: “Of course. American food.”

His wife Greta gets the honor of carving it.

Injury updates

Nearly three months after the pain of a sports hernia first became too much to bear, Leon Flach gave up on short-term treatments and decided to have surgery. He’ll have it done Friday in Germany, where he spent an early stretch of his first rehab period, and with just over two weeks left in the campaign, he’s done for the year.

Flach sat down on the field at Toronto on Aug. 31, and was subbed out early in the first half. He didn’t play again until the regular-season finale on Oct. 22, where he was a late-second-half substitute. He had the same role in the Union’s first two playoff games.

The 22-year-old midfielder is the second Union player to undergo sports hernia surgery this fall, after centerback Jakob Glesnes did so at the end of October. But there’s good news on that front: Glesnes’ recovery has gone faster than expected, and he’s taken part in some drills and running at practice this week.

There’s a chance Glesnes could make the bench Saturday, but he’d only play in case of emergency. He’d more likely be an extra set of eyes for the coaching staff, and an encouraging voice for his teammates.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake survived an injury scare playing for Jamaica at Canada on Tuesday in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.

Early in the first half, he made a save and landed in an awkward split, appearing to hyperextend his right knee. Jamaica’s medical staff tended to him on the field, a bad sign for a player who has long been frustrated by a groin issue. The cold, rainy conditions in Toronto surely didn’t help either.

But Blake ended up being fine, and the Reggae Boyz ended up with a stunning victory. They rallied from 1-0 to win 3-2, leveling the series’ aggregate score at 4-4 and advancing on away goals.

Union centerback Damion Lowe had a key role in the decisive goal, forcing Canada’s Stephen Eustáquio into a handball in the 18-yard box that produced a penalty kick. Bobby De Cordova-Reid stepped up and scored it.

Jamaica will play the United States in the Nations League semifinals in March, and qualified for the Copa América. The other semi will have Panama, which routed Costa Rica 6-1 on aggregate; and Mexico, which beat Honduras on penalty kicks after rallying from 2-0 down to tie the score in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

If that wasn’t enough drama for one night, Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil, 1-0, at the famed Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro. It was Brazil’s first home World Cup qualifying loss in team history, ending a 64-game unbeaten streak dating back to 1954.

