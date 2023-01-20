The Union will play two Mexican teams in this summer’s Leagues Cup tournament

The Union will host Mexico’s Querétaro and Club Tijuana this summer in the new Leagues Cup tournament between teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

The group stage draw for the 47-team field was announced Friday, with as many quirks as you’d expect from an odd number.

Some of them were already known, including that reigning MLS champion Los Angeles FC and reigning Mexican champions Pachuca get to skip the group stage and go straight to the round of 32.

The remaining 45 teams were drawn into 15 groups of three teams, via a combination of geography and last year’s leaguewide regular season standings. But the geography part only factored in for the MLS teams, which is why Tijuana — just across the U.S.-Mexico border from San Diego — will fly across the continent. Querétaro is 140 miles northwest of Mexico City, which is much further east and south. (Mexico City is just about parallel with San Antonio, Texas.)

Each team in the group will play the other once each. Most groups have two MLS teams and one Mexican team. The top-seeded MLS team in each group gets to play both games at home, while the lesser-seeded MLS team in each group gets to host its Mexican opponent. (If you think that sounds like a cash grab for MLS, you aren’t alone.) The site of the Tijuana-Querétaro game isn’t known yet.

There will be no ties in the group stage. Games that end level after 90 minutes will go to penalty kicks. The knockout rounds will be single-elimination. And there are proper stakes: the tournament’s champion, runner-up and third-place finisher qualify for next year’s Concacaf Champions League.

The exact schedule is still to be confirmed, but we know the tournament will run from July 21-Aug. 19. Both leagues will stop their competitions to play in the event. All of the games will be on Apple’s streaming platform in the U.S., with some games televised on FS1 and various Univision channels.