A U.S. men’s soccer fan base that seems perennially prone to fits of extremism has gone through another roller-coaster ride lately.

Their team is in pretty good shape to qualify for the World Cup in the upcoming FIFA window, potentially with a berth-clinching home win over Panama on March 27 in Orlando. But the games around that are at Mexico next Thursday and at Costa Rica on March 30, where the Americans have never won in qualifying.

Left winger Christian Pulisic is on a hot streak in Europe, and right winger Gio Reyna is back from injury. But central midfielder Weston McKennie is out with a long-term foot injury, and right back Sergiño Dest got hurt in Barcelona’s UEFA Europa League round of 16 win at Galatasaray on Thursday.

So there were a lot of frayed nerves out there when U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter went on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” a few hours after Dest came up hobbling, to reveal his final roster of the World Cup qualifying run. That was an extra layer of drama on its own, compared to the usual press release by email and Twitter.

Would striker Josh Sargent make it, amid an upturn of form for Norwich City? Or Jordan Pefok, the only American striker scoring regularly in Europe right now, albeit in the Swiss league? Or veteran centerback John Brooks?

The answer came down: yes to Pefok and Dest, no to Sargent and Brooks. Downingtown’s Zack Steffen, the team’s top goalkeeper, is also on board after recent back issues; and Bear, Del.’s Mark McKenzie did not make the cut amid struggles at Belgium’s Genk.

“It doesn’t look good, but we’re going to get the definitive results tomorrow,” Berhalter said in a TV interview on ESPN. “And this is one of these things where you’re watching these games right before the window and you’re holding your breath, and you’re hoping that guys are going to get through the game healthy and able to join the team. That’s not always the case. We feel bad for Sergiño, and this will be a case of the next man needs to step up.”

Who might that man be if Dest has to be dropped from the roster?

“We’ve been thinking about it, and we do have options,” Berhalter said, naming George Bello, Joe Scally, Shaq Moore and Sam Vines as candidates.

“But Sergiño is one of a kind with his skill set, and it’s not going to be easy to replace him,” Berhalter concluded, a sentiment on which fans and critics alike agree.

Berhalter also said he plans to be cautious with Reyna given the 19-year-old’s recent return.

Other notable inclusions: Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), a veteran centerback who has just returned from a long injury absence; Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), who could take McKennie’s place in central midfield; and Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), who returns to the goalkeeper depth chart with Matt Turner out.

Berhalter will have a news conference with the media later today.

The U.S. roster

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest, England), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England)

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona, Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes, France), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (Rangers, Scotland), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia, Italy), Luca de la Torre (Heracles Almelo, Netherlands), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards (9): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys, Switzerland), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille, France)

The schedule

Thursday, March 24

7:05 p.m.: Jamaica vs. El Salvador (Universo, Paramount+)

9:05 p.m.: Panama vs. Honduras (Paramount+, TelemundoDeportes.com)

10 p.m.: Mexico vs. United States (CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN)

10:05 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Canada (Universo, Paramount+)

Sunday, March 27

4:05 p.m.: Canada vs. Jamaica (Universo, Paramount+)

5:05 p.m.: El Salvador vs. Costa Rica (Paramount+, TelemundoDeportes.com)

6:30 p.m.: United States vs. Panama (FS1, UniMás, TUDN)

7:05 p.m.: Honduras vs. Mexico (Telemundo, Universo, Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 30

All four games will be simultaneous. CBS Sports Network will televise one of the four, but it hasn’t decided which one yet.

9:05 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. United States (Universo, Paramount+)

9:05 p.m.: Mexico vs. El Salvador (Univision, TUDN, Paramount+)

9:05 p.m.: Panama vs. Canada (Paramount+, TelemundoDeportes.com)

9:05 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Honduras (Paramount+, TelemundoDeportes.com)