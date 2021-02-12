Friday, 2 p.m. (NBCSN)
It won’t just be American soccer fans who call this one of the games of the season in the FA Women’s Super League, but you’ll certainly hear it. City’s Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper face United’s Christen Press — but not Tobin Heath or Sam Mewis, who are out injured — before joining the U.S. national team for the SheBelieves Cup.
Manchester City has finally found momentum in the league, with five straight wins. A victory here would vault them over United from third place to second, and to within two points of first-place Chelsea. City also has a game in hand on both teams. A United would help the Red Devils take a big step toward qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
Saturday, 7 a.m. (ESPN+)
Remember Julian Green? The former U.S. national team prospect is having a fine season at Fürth, the team’s No. 2 scorer with eight goals in 22 games. Fürth is in fourth in Germany’s second division, a point out of a promotion spot and three points back of first-place Hamburg — one of Germany’s most famous clubs, but suffering through hard times these days. Hamburg’s squad includes American striker Bobby Wood, though he doesn’t play much.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN, Universo)
Fortunately for Premier League followers’ sleep schedules, it’s been a little while since the early Saturday morning game has been worth waking up for. Get your alarm clocks ready this time, though. Liverpool took a 4-1 shellacking at home from Manchester City last weekend, which left the Reds 10 points out of first place.
Leicester now is not just in third place, but is three points ahead of Liverpool. A win wouldn’t just widen the gap, it would temporarily take Jamie Vardy and the Foxes up to second. Mo Salah and Liverpool meanwhile, could fall to sixth with a loss depending on other results.
Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
The wheels have come off Dortmund, with just one win in the last four games. As entertaining as the team can be, the defense isn’t good enough. Gio Reyna and company are in sixth place in the Bundesliga, four points out of the last Champions League berth. This weekend, Reyna will see a fellow American across the field: centerback Chris Richards, recently signed on loan from Bayern Munich.
Saturday, noon (ESPN+)
Here’s the game of the weekend in Italy’s Serie A. Weston McKennie, Cristiano Ronaldo and Juve need to keep winning to keep up the pressure on Milan and Inter at the top of the standings. Napoli, with Mexican striker Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, is in sixth and could jump to fourth with a victory.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m. (NBC10, Telemundo)
The pregame hype will be about the clash of star-studded managers, City’s Pep Guardiola and Tottenham’s José Mourinho. Don’t let it overshadow the huge gap between their teams in the standings. Spurs are all the way down in eighth place, 14 points back of first-place City.
That’s simply not good enough for a team with so much talent, and Mourinho has to take his share of the blame. Of course, being who he his, that likely won’t happen.
Sunday, 10:15 a.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)
Valencia’s American midfielder Yunus Musah has hit a rut lately, but it’s worth remembering that he’s just 18 and this is his first professional season. A visit to Spain’s most famous team is a big stage for him to try to step up on.