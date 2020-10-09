Of course, the biggest factor in Oravec’s lack of playing time has been José Andrés Martínez locking down the starting job. Warren Creavalle has done better than many expected, too. But heading into this past Wednesday’s game against FC Cincinnati, Martínez was out of the country, and Creavalle wasn’t fully healthy. On top of that, the Union were playing their first of five games in 16 days, and Cincinnati isn’t very good.