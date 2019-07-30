Joe Bendik stood in the opposite net from Andre Blake six times in the last four seasons, and watched the Union’s No. 1 goalkeeper often in film rooms. So Bendik knows plenty about what has made Blake one of the best goalkeepers in Major League Soccer, and all of North America, for some time now.
“He can reach pretty much any ball — top corner, bottom — and [makes] timely saves,” Bendik said after practice Tuesday under a broiling sun in Chester. “When you’re one-on-one or if it’s a ball curled into the top corner in the 88th minute, anything like that, he can make those saves. Super-poised, super-relaxed, doesn’t let anything really rattle him.”
In the weeks since Bendik was traded to Philadelphia, he has watched Blake from a different view: as a teammate instead of as a rival. The appreciation has remained as high as before.
“He’s really hard-working — he’s one of the first guys here” each day, Bendik said. “He’s playing almost every game with the [Jamaican] national team. He’s playing every game here."
And along with what fans see “on TV on Saturdays," Bendik said, "he’s pulling off the saves here week in and week out, day in and day out.”
Wednesday night, Blake will take part in his second MLS All-Star Game, with Spanish club Atlético Madrid the opponent at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1 and UniMás).
Atlético isn’t as star-studded as city rival Real, but has plenty of pedigree: runner-up in Spain’s La Liga the last two seasons, Champions League finalist in 2016, and Europa League winner in 2018. The traveling squad is headlined by Spanish playmaker Koke, French World Cup-winning winger Thomas Lemar, and veteran Spanish forwards Diego Costa and Álvaro Morata.
Blake is one of three goalkeepers on this year’s All-Star team, along with Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan (chosen by fans) and Real Salt Lake’s Nick Rimando (chosen by commissioner Don Garber in honor of the veteran’s retirement after this season). That’s a sign of the esteem in which Blake is held leaguewide.
Now in his sixth year as a pro, Blake comes into the All-Star Game in a little bit of a rut, having been scored on eight times in the Union’s last three games: 4-0 losses at Real Salt Lake and the Montreal Impact. Most of those goals weren’t his fault, though, and he delivered a shutout win at home over the Chicago Fire between the losses.
There was plenty of spirit in Tuesday’s practice despite the withering heat, as Blake’s teammates worked to tighten up the defense ahead of Sunday’s game at D.C. United (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1).
“It was just getting back to work,” Bendik said. “A few weeks ago, we took a 4-0 loss to RSL and responded with an extremely good result against Chicago. So, it can be nothing but the same [this time].”