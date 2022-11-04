LOS ANGELES — Two seasons ago, a Union visit to Hollywood served as a milestone on the team’s rise to prominence.

It was the second game of the 2020 season, a Sunday night national TV game that didn’t kick off until almost 11 p.m. Los Angeles FC was expected to win the game easily, with its star-studded roster and electric crowd in one of MLS’ crown-jewel stadiums.

But the Union refused to let it happen. They took the lead three times, and, while they also gave up three, they flew home with a tie that commanded everyone’s attention when they woke up the next morning.

The first was a breathtaking long-range hit by Sergio Santos. The third was a turn and shot by Brenden Aaronson that left European scouts buzzing. And the second was one that still lives as one of the all-time goals in Union history: a 40-yard free kick by Jakob Glesnes that the big Norwegian centerback hammered into the net.

“I think that the memory will be with me for the rest of my life.,” Glesnes said as he prepared to return to Banc of California Stadium for Saturday’s MLS Cup final (4 p.m., Fox29, Univision 65, and TUDN).

“I was new to the team and also to the league, so it was huge for me to have that type of moment that early,” he said. “That’s still in the memory, and there haven’t been much of them this year, so maybe it’s time for a new one now.”

‘We were fired up for it’

As famous as that 2020 game became, it’s just one of three straight ties the Union have earned against LAFC. The first was in 2019, LAFC’s lone visit to Subaru Park. It was a tie too, 1-1. And while it didn’t get many national headlines, it was a moment when the home team announced itself to its own fan base.

It was mid-September, two weeks after a 3-1 win over mighty Atlanta United. Had that been something real or just a one-off? Tying a LAFC squad that went on to total the most regular-season points in MLS history proved the Union were legit.

“We were fired up for it,” Union manager Jim Curtin recalled this week. “We were trying to prove ourselves as a team that was going to be coming up and was getting better, against a team in LAFC that we already knew had the glitz and the glamour and the accolades.”

The most recent Union-LAFC game was this past May. The Union took the lead twice, with goals from Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag, and LAFC came back twice for a 2-2 tie. But the home team was sufficiently rattled that night and hasn’t forgotten.

“They are a disciplined team — solid, aggressive defensively, but they also have so much quality on top,” LAFC defensive midfield stalwart Ilie Sánchez said at Friday’s practice. “It’s just now on us to be able to match that and try to beat them.”

‘The recognition they deserve’

What is it that makes LAFC bring the best out of the Union?

“It is real in sports [that] you kind of do either play up or play down to a team’s level sometimes,” Union midfielder and captain Alejandro Bedoya said. “Against LAFC, you always know that there’s extra attention on that game, and for whatever reason, it’s created some really great moments. We’ve had some really, really good games against them and I expect this one to be no different.”

The respect is mutual.

“They’re a team that can score a lot of goals, a team that’s super dynamic, a team that that is good on the transition,” said LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who will head to the U.S. World Cup squad after the weekend. “A lot of guys in double-digit goals, defender of the year, goalkeeper of the year, coach of the year. They’ve definitely gotten the recognition they deserve.”

The LAFC team the Union will face Saturday is different from the one they faced in May. General manager John Thorrington made four big-name signings this summer: superstar winger Gareth Bale and centerback Giorgio Chiellini, former Barcelona midfielder Cristian Tello, and striker Denis Bouanga.

But the biggest threats are the ones who’ve led the way all year: perennial star winger Carlos Vela, prolific striker Cristian “Chicho” Arango, left back Diego Palacios, and the midfield trio of Sánchez, Acosta, and José Cifuentes.

“A lot gets spoken about just how good of an attack LAFC has, and that is clear: Bouanga, Vela, Arango, incredible attacking players,” Curtin said. “But the thing that I’m most impressed with [about] their group is just how well they counter-press, and they defend together as a team, and that leads to their transition. So if you’re not careful with every pass, if they pick you off, they can turn it into big trouble.”

‘Go on the field with courage’

There is one thing missing from the Union’s history against LAFC: a win. Their only clash before those three ties was a 4-1 LAFC rout out west in 2018. The Union haven’t done well against the crosstown Galaxy either: eight losses, three ties, and just one win — a 2-1 upset on the Galaxy’s turf in 2012, with a 95th minute goal from Michael Farfan.

If ever there was a time for the Union to make some new history in southern California, it’s now. Curtin has played the underdog card all week, which makes him and Philly fans feel comfortable. But he also told the truth about his team.

“I want our guys to go on the field with courage, to not be scared,” Curtin said. “Our players will walk by and see some celebrities they’ve only seen on television before that’ll be on the sidelines. … Once you get past that and then the opening whistle blows, it’s about 90 minutes, and making the game comfortable for our players has been our goal.”

And when LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo was told of all the underdog talk, he didn’t buy it.

“I think the record of the past three seasons speaks for itself, and for those who haven’t seen them, they will understand as well what the rest of us already know,” he said. “The narrative of Philly being an underdog is a little self-made. Supporters’ Shield champion in ‘20, being in the [conference] final last year and the cup final this year, I’m not sure that flies anymore.”

