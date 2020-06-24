Mark July 9 on your calendars.
That’s the day the Union will become the first Philadelphia sports team to play a game since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world in mid-March.
The Union will play New York City FC that day in a 9 a.m. kickoff, with the time set to avoid the worst of the summer heat in Orlando. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will televise the game nationally.
After that, the Union will play Nashville SC on July 14 at 8 p.m., televised in Spanish and English on Univision’s TUDN cable channel.
The group stage finale will be July 19 vs. Inter Miami, with a late-night kickoff time of 10:30 p.m. on FS1 in English and TUDN in Spanish.
MLS also announced a change to the seeding format for the knockout rounds, in order to clean up a problem caused by having six teams in Group A. Instead of the top two teams in each of the six groups and the best four third-place finishers advancing, now the top three teams in Group A and the three best finishers across the board after them will advance.
That means the fourth-place team in Group A will no longer be punished if it does better than third-place teams in other groups. The order of tiebreakers will be goal difference, goals scored and fair play points from yellow and red cards.
All 54 games in the 33-day event will be televised nationally. ESPN will televise 28 group stage games on its channels, including all seven 9 a.m. kickoffs and the group stage’s biggest game: the Los Angeles FC-Galaxy rivalry showdown on July 18 (10:30 p.m.).
Fox will televise nine group stage games in English, eight on FS1 and one on its broadcast network: Atlanta United-New York Red Bulls game on July 11 (8 p.m.) FS1′s slate is headlined by the Cincinnati-Columbus rivalry on July 11 and Galaxy-Portland Timbers on July 13 (10:30 p.m.)
TUDN will have the Spanish-language broadcasts of all of Fox’s games, plus 10 exclusive group stage games including two rivalries: Montreal-Toronto on July 15 (8 p.m.) and Seattle-Vancouver on July 20 (10:30 p.m.).
In the knockout rounds, ESPN channels will have four round of 16 games, two quarterfinals, one semifinal and the Aug. 11 final. FS1 will have the other seven games. TUDN will have Spanish coverage of four of those seven games: one in the round of 16, two quarterfinals and one semifinal.
The winner of the tournament will get a berth in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League and a cash prize.
The Union will leave for Orlando on July 2, a week before their first game. Manager Jim Curtin will be speaking later this afternoon.
Wednesday, July 8: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Thursday, July 9: New York City FC vs. Union, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution, 8 p.m. (TUDN); FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)
Friday, July 10: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Saturday, July 11: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. (Fox, TUDN); FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Sunday, July 12: Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Monday, July 13: Los Angeles FC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (FS1, TUDN); Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Tuesday, July 14: Inter Miami vs. Chicago Fire, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Union vs. Nashville SC, 8 p.m. (TUDN); Orlando City vs. New York City FC, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)
Wednesday, July 15: Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC, 8 p.m. (TUDN); Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)
Thursday, July 16: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); D.C. United vs. New England Revolution, 8 p.m. (FS1, TUDN); Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Friday, July 17: Sporting Kansas City vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Saturday, July 18: Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes); Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Sunday, July 19: New York City FC vs. Chicago Fire, 8 p.m (FS1, TUDN); Inter Miami vs. Union, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Monday, July 20: Orlando City vs. Nashville SC, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8 p.m. (TUDN); Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)
Tuesday, July 21: Toronto FC vs. New England Revolution, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. (TUDN); Montreal Impact vs. D.C. United, 10:30 p.m. (TUDN)
Wednesday, July 22: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Thursday, July 23: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. (FS1, TUDN); Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
Saturday, July 25: Group A winner vs. Group B, C, D or E 3rd place, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes); Group A 2nd place vs. Group C 2nd place, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
Sunday, July 26: Group B winner vs. Group A 3rd place, 8:30 p.m. (FS1); Group D winner vs. Group B, C, E or F 3rd place, 11 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Monday, July 27: Group C winner vs. Group A 4th place or remaining 3rd place team, 8:30 p.m. (FS1); Group B 2nd place vs. Group F 2nd place, 11 p.m. (FS1)
Tuesday, July 28: Group E winner vs. Group D 2nd Place, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes); Group F winner vs. Group E 2nd place, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Thursday, July 30: First quarterfinal, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Friday, July 31: Second quarterfinal, 7:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Saturday, Aug. 1: Third quarterfinal, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes); Fourth quarterfinal, 10:30 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Wednesday, Aug. 5: First semifinal, 8 p.m. (FS1, TUDN)
Thursday, Aug. 6: Second semifinal, 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
Tuesday, Aug. 11: Final, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)