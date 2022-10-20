For Union fans, Thursday is when the playoffs really begin. Philadelphia had a first round bye, courtesy of finishing first in the Eastern Conference. Now it’s time for the Union players to shake off their rest and any rust, while hoping they haven’t lost any of the momentum they built up with a historic season.

Out west, LAFC players, who barely edged out the Union to win the Supporters’ Shield, also find themselves in a tough match up against their crosstown rivals, the Galaxy. It’s down to the elite eight teams remaining in Major League Soccer, and here’s how we see the four games playing out.

» READ MORE: Union-FC Cincinnati: Game time, channel, how to watch and stream MLS playoffs

Eastern Conference

1. Union vs. 5. FC Cincinnati

Thursday, 8 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Jonathan Tannenwald: Union fans have been building toward panic for weeks over the prospect of facing Ray Gaddis and Sergio Santos in a playoff game. It also doesn’t help that the Union didn’t beat Cincinnati in the regular season this year, but the amateur psychologist in me thinks the results aren’t the sole cause of the fear.

I said this in my report on Cincinnati’s win at the Red Bulls and I’ll say it more bluntly now. Cincinnati did not play well for much of that game. New York pressed them hard early, and Cincinnati was on the back foot. If the Red Bulls had a striker of any consequence, they’d have scored much sooner than they did.

I can make a case that Dániel Gazdag’s opening goal against Toronto in the regular-season finale was one of the Union’s most important of the season. It showed that the home team was in the mood to steamroll someone, and that’s what happened.

The atmosphere at Subaru Park will be off the charts. If the Union kick off with the same intensity, they will get chances to score. They have the talent to finish them, and thus finish Cincinnati off.

Prediction: Union 3, Cincinnati 1.

Andrea Canales: I have a bad feeling about this game for the Union, maybe because I’ve just watched the Dodgers have a record-breaking regular season and then flame out in the playoffs.

I love the playoff format in Major League Soccer, but it’s unforgiving to all the teams to have elimination come down to a single game. It’s also true that Cincinnati is a bit of a bugaboo team for the Union. That’s the only Eastern Conference team they’ve lost to all season.

Back to the idea of loving the playoffs -- part of the reason I do is because there is always an unexpected upset. It didn’t happen in the first round. The shock result is still waiting to drop. The ball is round, the game is 90 minutes long, and as much as I hate to think about it, I foresee heartbreak ahead for Union fans. It would be the craziest result of the playoffs so far and the MLS playoffs always produce some insanity.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1, Union 0.

» READ MORE: Sergio Santos helps FC Cincinnati set up a reunion with the Union in the playoffs

2. CF Montréal vs. 3. New York City FC

Sunday, 1 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN3)

Tannenwald: Speaking of Union fans’ psychology, I poked at a hornets’ nest on Monday night when I said NYCFC is the team that the Union should most want to avoid. Well, I’m back at the hive. Maxi Moralez and company’s 3-0 dismissal of Inter Miami was a statement win by the reigning champs. Now they are poised for another one.

Montréal can win this game, but if New York scores first I’m not sure the home team will be able to come from behind. So, guess who I think is scoring first...

Prediction: New York 2, Montréal 1.

Canales: As a neutral, it was just a pleasure to watch NYCFC in their first round game. The defending MLS champs showcased great linking play leading to stellar goals, even if the highlight reel of the whole game was that multiple pinging of the posts -- a play in which they didn’t even score. I’m honestly not sure NYCFC can sustain that level, but if they do, Montréal should be toast. They’re a solid team, but they lack that magic.

Prediction: New York 2, Montréal 1

» READ MORE: New York City FC sends a message to the Union and MLS with a 3-0 playoff win over Inter Miami

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles FC vs. 4. Los Angeles Galaxy

italics Thursday, 10:25 p.m. (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Tannenwald: LAFC can hear the rumbling coming up the 110 freeway. They know it instinctively, the way Angelenos do when a taco truck parks nearby to set up for lunch. But this rumbling doesn’t come with pork al pastor and elotes. It comes with Javier Hernández, Riqui Puig, and a five-game winning streak at the moment.

It’s coming fast, toward the gates, on to the field, toward the black-and-gold-clad masses in the north end of Banc of California Stadium. And everyone in MLS knows.

The curse of the Supporters’ Shield winner is alive and well.

Prediction: Galaxy 2, LAFC 1.

Canales: LAFC has history against the Galaxy, and most of it involves losing to the Galaxy even in years when when the older Los Angeles club wasn’t that good. This season, the Galaxy seem to be getting more out of their expensive midseason additions than LAFC.

I picked against the Galaxy in the opening round to lose to Nashville, but they proved me wrong. I’m guessing that momentum continues against LAFC.

I don’t believe in the Supporters’ Shield curse, but I do believe in a team having another team’s number.

Prediction: Galaxy 2, LAFC 1.

» READ MORE: Jim Curtin knew the Union could be good this year. He didn’t think they’d be this good.

2. Austin FC vs. 3. FC Dallas

italics Sunday, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tannenwald: Coming into the playoffs, I thought Dallas might pull off the upset here. But Austin survived its playoff baptism, rallying from 2-0 down to beat Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks. Dallas also came from behind to tie and win on penalties, but didn’t look as good doing it. Dallas has Jesús Ferreira and Alan Velasco; Austin has Sebastián Driussi and quite a bit of mojo.

Prediction: Austin 2, Dallas 1.

Canales: Ferreira and Velasco missed, it seemed, twice as many chances as they finished off in their playoff game, but if they’re uninjured (I’m blaming cramps for the limping around at the end of the game), they both still have guts as big as that infamous Toyota Park Monster Taco. They eventually found a way. They held their nerve in the penalty shootout versus the Loons and a top quality goalkeeper. Driussi is simply amazing, but that’s one against two standouts.

Prediction: Dallas 2, Austin 0

» READ MORE: Mikael Uhre is excited for his first MLS playoff game with the Union