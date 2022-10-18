After sending home the Atlanta Braves, the Philadelphia Phillies will now face Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series that will send the winner to the World Series.

The NLCS begins Tuesday night at Petco Park in downtown San Diego, and calling all the action for Fox on FS1 will be Joe Davis, a familiar voice to Phillies fans this point in his first year replacing Joe Buck as the voice of the World Series.

Davis, the TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA, has already called both Phillies postseason series, and will remain in the booth through the World Series. Davis has been calling baseball games on Fox since 2014, and said he’s never experienced an atmosphere that compares to how loud and electric Citizens Bank Park was during those two Phillies home games.

“We had an idea coming in … that it could be special, with as long as it’s been since there have postseason games there,” Davis told the Inquirer. “But it exceeded even my wildest expectations for what it would feel like in there.”

“I’ve gotten to do postseason games through the Division Series, a couple of Championship Series games through the years. But it’s really hard to compare it to what it felt like [at Citizens Bank Park],” Davis said. “It was like nine straight ninth innings. Even when they turned it into a route [in Game 4], it was still loud on every pitch.”

Philly sports fans should get used to his voice. Davis is also in his first season calling a full slate of NFL games for Fox, and is tentatively scheduled to call the Eagles’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. But for now his focus is on the baseball diamond.

“This is exactly what I’ve always wanted to do, have my voice be a small part of these massive moments,” Davis said. “I’ve watched back some highlights from the Divisional Series, and it didn’t matter what I said — it was always going to feel like a cool moment, because those Phillies fans were in that park.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Game 1 of the Phillies-Padres National League Championship Series:

What channel is Phillies-Padres on?

Phillies-Padres Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Alongside Davis calling the game for Fox is Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who joined the network back in 2014 after a 21-season pitching career where he remains the only player in MLB history to record both 200 wins and 150 saves. Ken Rosenthal will be reporting from the field (and at times, the dugout) at Petco Park.

While the Phillies television crew don’t get to call any Phillies postseason games, longtime radio announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Anderson will return to call the NLCS on 94.1 WIP. Franzke in particular has been praised by Phillies fans for his energetic calls during the biggest moments, such as J.T. Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run during the bottom of the third inning of Game 4.

Bill Kulik and Oscar Budejen will broadcast Phillies-Braves in Spanish on La Unika 1680 AM. The game will also air on TV in Spanish on Fox Deportes, with Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta on the call.

Where can I stream Phillies-Padres?

Phillies-Braves will stream on the Fox Sports app, though it will only be available to those with a cable subscription.

The game will also stream on any so-called skinny bundle that carries Fox, including fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream. Most offer a free trial.

What should Phillies fans know about the Padres?

As the TV voice of the Dodgers, Davis called more than his fair share Padres games this season, and he expects the postseason-starved fans at Petco Field to rival the electricity of fans in Philadelphia.

So what should Phillies fans know about the Padres heading into the series? Here’s what Davis said:

The starting pitching has really come together. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove have been excellent. Blake Snell — it might take him 100 pitches to get through five innings, but he typically is going to give you a chance to win. The breakout thing for this team has been the bullpen, which has given up just one run in 16 innings in the Division Series. Josh Hader looks like Josh Hader again. They’re not a great offensive team. They’ve got [Manny] Machado they’ve got [Juan] Soto. Machado is awesome, but Soto’s not been great since going over there. So far in the postseason they’ve had two guys at the bottom —Aaron’s brother Austin Nola and Trent Grisham — who have kind of carried the offense. So it’s a team of great starting pitching, and pretty much has been throughout the year. It’s a breakout back end of the bullpen. And it’s an offense that can be good, and was good enough against the Dodgers, but typically has not been great.

» READ MORE: Aaron and Austin Nola’s mom prepares for a nerve-racking NLCS

Who are the starting pitchers for Phillies-Padres Game 1?

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler (0-1, 2.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies in Game 1. Thanks to the Phillies’ decisive win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS, Wheeler will be pitching on an extra day’s rest.

The Padres will counter with righty Yu Darvish (2-0, 3.00 ERA), a five-time All-Star who pitched his way to wins against the New York Mets in Game 1 of their wild-card series and the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.

» READ MORE: After Wheeler and Darvish take the mound, who's next for the Phillies and Padres?

It’s going to be a busy night for Philly sports fans

Keep your TV remote handy, because chances are you’ll be doing some channel surfing tonight.

In addition to game one of the NLCS, the 76ers will kick off their highly-anticipated 2022-23 season on the road against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. on TNT. Ian Eagle will provide play-by-play alongside Stan Van Gundy.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Flyers (no, that’s not a typo) will take on Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. Calling the match will be Bob Wischusen and JK Mleczko.

Pregame options include Fox, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and WIP

On Tuesday, Phillies Pregame Live will air at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia, featuring Michael Barkann, Ricky Bottalico, Ben Davis, and former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. They’ll all return for Phillies Postgame Live following the game.

Fox has its own pregame coverage that will air at 7 p.m., featuring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, former pitcher Dontrelle Willis, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas. Kevin Burkhardt, fresh off calling the New York Jets’ upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (the first time in nearly two decades Fox sent its No. 1 crew to call a Jets game), will be back to host.

WIP will also offer pre- and postgame coverage, hosted by Gregg Murphy.

Five things to read about the Phillies

Full Phillies NLCS playoff schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8:03 p.m., Petco Park (FS1)

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 4:35 p.m., Petco Park (Fox, FS1)

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 21, 7:37 p.m., Citizens Bank Park (FS1)

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 22, 7:45 p.m., Citizens Bank Park (Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:37 p.m., Citizens Bank Park (FS1)*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 24, 8:03 p.m., Petco Park (FS1)*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:03 p.m., Petco Park (Fox, FS1)*

*- If necessary

» READ MORE: Full NLCS and ALCS TV schedule