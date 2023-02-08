Union part ways with Abasa Aremeyaw, who never played a game for them

The Union parted ways with centerback prospect Abasa Aremeyaw on Wednesday, without the 19-year-old Ghanaian ever playing for the team.

Aremeyaw was signed last August from Slovakian club MŠK Žilina as a low-cost bet. Union sporting director Ernst Tanner’s connections in the scouting world watched Aremeyaw play in the UEFA Youth League, a tournament of youth teams of clubs that qualify for a given season’s men’s Champions League.

The Union’s announcement of the departure said nothing more than that the team and player “mutually agreed to terminate his contract.”

We do know that Union manager Jim Curtin said Aremeyaw was dealing with a knee injury at the start of preseason. He had not gotten back on the field yet.

The Union’s next preseason scrimmage is at noon Friday against FC Cincinnati in Clearwater, Fla. There will be no broadcast, but it will be open to fans. The venue, the Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex, is a block south of the Phillies’ spring training home.

