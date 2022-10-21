The Union survived a rough-and-tumble opener to their playoff run on Thursday, edging FC Cincinnati with a 59th-minute goal from Leon Flach.

It was one of the rare moments of quality on a night with more fouls than shots. But it was enough to advance the home team to the Eastern Conference final, which the Union will host on Oct. 30 against CF Montréal or New York City FC.

A slugfest

The first half was tight. While the Union had the better talent, the players got caught in a trap they also fell into during this earlier games this year against Cincinnati: struggling to break through the visitors’ five-player back line.

That defensive setup takes away the kinds of spaces Mikael Uhre and Julián Carranza usually exploit. It’s Cincinnati’s standard formation, but manager Pat Noonan knew it could be especially effective against the team he used to work for.

The Union were correctly patient, probing when they could but equally concerned about letting Cincinnati’s front three of Luciano Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vázquez spring counterattacks. At halftime, there was no score but the Union had seven shots to Cincinnati’s five.

The early stages of the second half were just as cagey. The Union needed someone to break the glass, whether from the starters or a sub.

And in the 59th minute, someone finally found a hammer.

The breakthrough

In 78 previous games for the Union, Flach had registered all of one goal and three assists. He isn’t anyone’s ideal attacking dynamo, and that’s by design.

But when a loose ball came to him off a pass from a tightly-marked Uhre in Cincinnati’s 18-yard box, Flach let instinct take over. He took a first-time swing with his left foot and smashed the ball past Roman Celentano, unleashing an explosion of noise from the stands.

Now Cincinnati had to chase the game, and the Union swarmed them. Cory Burke entered for Uhre in the 68th, and the visitors made two substitutions in close succession: Ronald Matarrita for Alvas Powell at right back, and forward Sergio Santos for centerback Ian Murphy.

The latter move brought an end to Cincinnati’s 5-3-2 setup, changing it to a 4-3-3. That meant even more space opening up on the visitors’ defense, and the Union swarmed it. But Cincinnati kept coming too.

Glesnes shines

Back to the defense for a moment. A day after what some people thought was a surprising win of Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year award, Jakob Glesnes showed everyone why he won it. The towering Norwegian had seven recoveries, three clearances and one interception, and completed 19-of-22 passes. He even made some big runs upfield with the ball to disorganize Cincinnati’s press.

Blake’s bailouts

The newly-crowned goalkeeper of the year also had a big game, especially in the second half. Four of his five saves came after halftime, including some big dives that drew “MVP! serenades from the stands. He also had nine defensive recoveries.

Official business

Referee Tim Ford earned no friends in this game, letting a lot of calls go even as he whistled 23 fouls -- 12 on the Union, 11 on Cincinnati and gave six yellow cards. He let a whole lot go uncalled too, and not to the Union’s benefit.

But when the final whistle blew, the Union were headed to their second consecutive Eastern Conference final, and a long-awaited chance to redeem last year’s COVID-wracked loss in the same game last year.