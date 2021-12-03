As the Union prepare to host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on Sunday at Subaru Park (3 p.m., 6abc and ESPN Deportes), here are five key matchups to watch on the field. Included with each is analysis from Taylor Twellman, ESPN and ABC’s lead soccer analyst, who will call Sunday’s game with play-by-play announcer Jon Champion.

Kacper Przybylko vs. Alexander Callens and Maxime Chanot

Przybylko, the Union’s top striker, hasn’t found the net in either of the playoff games so far. But he did score in the regular season-ending 1-1 tie with NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. Callens and Chanot were New York’s centerbacks in that game. They’re one of the league’s better centerback pairs, and they’re just as used to facing high-pressing forwards as they are to being high pressers themselves.

Twellman’s analysis: “When you look at Przybylko, his form isn’t great — it’s only three goals in his last 11 starts. Yet he does a lot more. And so I think if he is involved in the buildup, and is a reference point to play off of, and he can drag Callens or Chanot out of position, then it’s up to the others to fill that [space]. I would put the New York City centerback tandem in the top three of the league.”

Sergio Santos vs. James Sands

This likely won’t be a one-on-one matchup to start the game, but it could be one late. Even if they don’t duel directly with each other, both players are worth watching. Santos missed a pile of chances against Nashville, some of which were wide open, and he was saved in the penalty shootout too. He also missed some good chances in the first-round win against the Red Bulls. Sands is a top U.S. national team defensive prospect, capable of playing right back, centerback or in midfield.

Twellman: “I’d argue it’s Sergio Santos vs. Sergio Santos. I think it all depends on which Sergio shows up. The positive side of things is he got great opportunities against Nashville. The negative side of things [is] he didn’t look comfortable. But he still got those chances. And so whether James Sands or whoever is in and around that area, I think it’s more about whether or not Sergio Santos allows himself to be who is.”

José Andrés Martínez vs. Santiago Rodríguez

Rodríguez hasn’t gotten as much attention, as Maxi Moralez, New York’s top playmaker for five years now. But that changed in the second-round upset of New England. Rodríguez, a 21-year-old Uruguayan on loan from Montivideo Torque in his home country (a club that, like NYCFC, is owned by England’s Manchester City) opened the scoring against the Revs in just the third minute with a superb goal.

He and Moralez can start together, and it’s likely that they will. In theory, Martínez should focus on Moralez, but Rodríguez could divide his attention.

Twellman: “I think José Martínez is their most important player [for the Union], just because I think he does so much of the dirty work, puts out a ton of fires. … If he’s tactically smart, he could have a huge impact on this because it’s ultimately going to force Maxi Moralez and Santi Rodríguez in other spaces. Because Martínez operates the most important spot defensively for Philly.”

Andre Blake vs. Sean Johnson

Obviously, the goalkeepers are at opposite ends of the field for most of the night. But it’s worth highlighting that this game will have two very good veteran netminders. Johnson is New York’s captain, and in his fifth season as the Pigeons’ No. 1. He made some big saves in the win over New England, including one in the penalty shootout. He’s also a regular reserve with the U.S. national team, on the squad for all three World Cup qualifying windows so far.

Twellman: “I don’t think it was a great season for Sean Johnson … and yet in the playoffs, he’s been good. A couple of solid saves against Atlanta [in the first round], and I thought against the Revs he was good, and then obviously in the penalty [shootout]. But the debate in the league is who’s the best goalie in the league, [New England’s] Matt Turner or Andre Blake. And over recent weeks, recent form and whatnot, that answer is 100% Andre Blake.

Jakob Glesnes and Jack Elliott vs. … to be determined

The biggest storyline by far is the absence of New York star striker Valentín Castellanos. This year’s Golden Boot winner is suspended from Sunday’s game because of a totally unnecessary tackle late in extra time at New England that earned his second yellow card of the night.

Who will step in? The straightforward answer is veteran striker Héber, but he’s only played 93 minutes over seven games since returning in mid-September from a torn ACL in his right knee.

New York has plenty of goal-scoring wingers who can play in the middle, including veterans Jesús Medina and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi. There are also two intriguing young Brazilians on the bench whom the Pigeons paid big money to acquire this year: 19-year-old Talles Mango ($8 million from Vasco da Gama) and 21-year-old Thiago Andrade ($1.8 million from Bahia, the team that did the Freddy Adu-for-Kleberson trade with the Union in 2013).

Moralez could also play in the striker’s position as a “false nine,” with a group of shooters around him.

We likely won’t know manager Ronny Deila’s decision until his starting lineup is announced an hour before kickoff. But the Union have to prepare for a lot of possibilities.

Twellman: “If Héber can give me 60 minutes, I’m rolling my dice with him because he’s a known quantity,” Twellman said. “If he can give me 60, 65 minutes, and then I can see where the game is at, how I need to adjust, they’ve got enough quality and depth. So I would play Héber.”

