The Union and their fans are on edge heading into Sunday’s Eastern Conference final against New York City FC at Subaru Park.

Eleven players are in Major League Soccer’s health and safety protocols, news that was only announced late Saturday morning — just over 24 hours before kickoff in Chester.

But since players can be cleared to play at any time up to an hour before kickoff, as of now the game is set to go on.

Can you still get Union playoff tickets?

Tickets sold out fast after the Union beat Nashville on penalty kicks in the conference semifinals last Sunday, earning their first conference final berth after winning the first second-round home game in team history.

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest get-in price on StubHub was $125 for a standing room ticket. The cheapest ticket with a seat was $140 in the River End, where the Union’s supporters’ clubs are. But if you want to go there, you’d better be ready to be singing and chanting — and likely standing — for the entire game. The cheapest seat anywhere else in the stadium was $150.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Sunday’s game on TV or online.

Union vs. New York City FC in MLS’ Eastern Conference final

When: Sunday, Dec. 5

Where: Subaru Park, Chester

Time: 3:18 p.m. kickoff, to be exact

English TV: 6abc (Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman) and ESPN Deportes in Spanish (Richard Méndez and Àlex Pareja), both starting at 3 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler’s group of stations — 102.5-FM, 1480-AM, 104.5-FM HD2, and iHeart’s website and app — will have the Union’s local radio broadcast in English (Dave Leno, Danny Higginbotham and Sébastien Le Toux), and a 90-minute pregame show live from the plaza outside the stadium (Sean Brace and Joe Tansey). There is no Spanish-language radio broadcast.

Streaming: Because the English national TV broadcast is on ABC instead of ESPN, the live stream on ESPN’s website and apps is on ESPN3, which is free with authentication through pretty much every major internet and TV provider. Live streaming of the Spanish broadcast is only accessible if your pay-TV package includes ESPN Deportes. Subscription streaming platforms fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream and Sling TV will also have the game. But you might have to pay extra for ESPN Deportes on some of those platforms, and YouTube TV doesn’t have it.

Mobile: ESPN’s app, and the apps of any of the above subscription streaming services. The Union will also have a video pregame show on their website starting at 2 p.m. with Leno, Higginbotham and Le Toux.

Gameday Central: During the game, join The Inquirer’s soccer staff for live commentary and exclusive analysis on our Union Gameday Central page.

Referees: Ted Unkel (main), Corey Parker and Cory Richardson (sideline assistants), Rubiel Vazquez (4th official), Jon Freemon and AdamWienckowski (video replay booth)

This year’s results: A 2-0 NYCFC win at Subaru Park on May 1; a 1-0 Union win at Subaru Park on Aug. 18; and a 1-1 tie at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 7 on the last day of the regular season.

The championship game: Sunday’s winner will advance to the MLS Cup final next Saturday in Portland, Ore. (3 p.m., 6abc and UniMás). The Timbers will host the game after winning the Western Conference final on Saturday, 2-0 over Real Salt Lake at home. Portland earned the right the title game to host by totaling the most regular-season points of the teams left standing, 55 to the Union’s 54 and NYCFC’s 51.

What to know if you’re going

The stadium parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and the gates will open at 1:30. A lot of fans arrived close to kickoff before the last two games, which caused long lines to enter the lots and the stadium. Parking prices are available on the Union’s website.

If you want to take SEPTA, the team runs a free shuttle bus from the Chester Transportation Center regional rail station on the Wilmington line. Note that trains only run every two hours on weekends. The best option is the 1:35 p.m. departure from Suburban Station, which gets to Chester at 2:03.

Heading back into the city postgame, there’s a 5:36 p.m. departure, but you probably won’t make that — especially if the game goes to extra time. The next inbound train is at 7:36 p.m.

The Union would like all fans to be in their seats by 2:50 p.m. for a pregame ceremony timed to the start of the national TV broadcast. All fans will get free rally towels, and when you get to your seat you’ll see a big card on it to hold up in a stadium-wide display before kickoff.

There’s a clear bag-only policy in place at the stadium, and all concessions are cashless. Click here for more details.

