The Union’s game Wednesday vs. Charlotte is free on Apple TV

For the first time in over two months, the Union will have a standalone free game on Apple TV when they host Charlotte FC Wednesday at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m.).

The Union’s last free game on Apple came against D.C. United two weeks ago. But because the game was also on traditional TV, the free stream was of limited benefit. This time, the free broadcast will be more helpful.

The last Union game that was free on Apple with no TV broadcast alongside it was back on March 25.

The familiar Apple crew of Steve Cangialosi and former Union TV analyst Danny Higginbotham will have Wednesday’s call in English. Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño will have the call in Spanish.

The Union’s local radio broadcast on 97.5 The Fanatic will have Dave Leno and Sheanon Williams announcing the game. It will be available as an audio overlay on Apple’s English broadcast, via an icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Wednesday’s free MLS games on Apple TV

The Union game will be one of six free games on Apple TV Wednesday night. The others are Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution (7:25 p.m.), D.C. United vs. CF Montréal (7:30 p.m.), Austin FC vs. Minnesota United (8:30 p.m.), Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles Galaxy (9:30 p.m.), and Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo (10:30 p.m.).

Atlanta-New England is also available on on FS1 and Fox Deportes. FS1 has a doubleheader with that game and the opening game of the Concacaf Champions League final, Mexico’s León vs. Los Angeles FC at 10 p.m. (Univision has CCL rights in Spanish, and will put the game on UniMás and TUDN.)

The Union’s next free game on Apple will be Saturday’s home game against CF Montréal (7:30 p.m.), a night when it looks like every game leaguewide will be available for free. The Union’s next game on traditional TV will be their July 2 visit to Atlanta United, on Fox29 and Fox Deportes. It will be their first and only afternoon game of the regular season (4 p.m. kickoff).

If you have Apple TV+ but not MLS Season Pass, you can watch the “MLS 360″ live highlights show for no extra charge on Apple’s platform. It can be accessed via a wide range of devices, including web browsers and TVs with Comcast X1 cable boxes.

If you aren’t a MLS Season Pass subscriber, Apple is offering a free one-month trial. Click here for more details and to sign up.

And if you have T-Mobile as your mobile phone provider, you can get MLS Season Pass free for the rest of the year through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your phone. The offer was launched for a few weeks when the season started, and now it’s open again until July 18.

T-Mobile is also re-offering Major League Baseball’s streaming package free for the season, available until the same date. And a long-running promotion to get Univision’s ViX+ streaming service for free is still going. ViX+ has a lot of soccer in it, including the UEFA men’s Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League, and games from domestic leagues in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

