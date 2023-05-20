The Union will have to buck a trend to beat the New England Revolution

If you’re looking for a key stat to watch heading into the Union’s Saturday night home game against the New England Revolution (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, paywalled), start at the defensive end of the field.

New England’s 11 goals allowed in 12 games so far this year is third-best in the Eastern Conference. Those top three – Nashville SC and the New York Red Bulls are the others – are the only ones averaging fewer than one goal per game allowed.

The Union beat the Red Bulls earlier this month with a penalty kick and a lot of suffering. New York outshot the Union by 17-3, and if you’ve been reading The Inquirer’s coverage this week you know a lack of good shots has become a theme.

Expect there to be a lot more suffering this weekend. New England’s back line really is that good, with players including outside backs DeJuan Jones and Brandon Bye and rotating centerbacks Andrew Farrell and Dave Romney. Manager Bruce Arena also has two big-time young prospects in his stable, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and midfielder Noel Buck.

The Revolution will come to Chester with the advantage of not having played midweek, while the Union slogged through a scoreless tie with D.C. United. Union manager Jim Curtin rotated his lineup in some useful ways for keeping players rested, but the moves didn’t lead to needed goals.

Curtin said Friday that Mikael Uhre and José Andrés Martinez’s bodies responded well to the players’ returns from injury absences. That should set the stage for both to start Saturday. The Union will need them, and will need Martinez to do as much creating as destroying with Jack McGlynn gone at the under-20 World Cup.

It shouldn’t feel like a lot to ask, but it does at this moment.

Especially because I was wrong with yet another prediction on Wednesday.

Prediction: Union 1, Revolution 1.

