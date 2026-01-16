Trinity Rodman’s future remains uncertain, and the biggest story in women’s soccer

Washington Spirit president of soccer operations Haley Carter knows better than anyone that Trinity Rodman’s future is the biggest story in the women’s game right now.

Carter also is sworn to secrecy over the superstar’s contract talks, a fact she reiterated as she spoke Thursday at the United Soccer Coaches Convention here at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. But that did not stop her from talking about Rodman in other ways, including her impact on the NWSL and the sport as a whole.

Carter saw The Inquirer’s recent feature on U.S. captain Lindsey Heaps, which made the point that only five teams in Europe are at a truly high enough level to be worth it for the top American talent: England’s Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City, France’s OL Lyonnes, and Spain’s Barcelona. All but Barcelona have top U.S. players, with City signing Penn State product Sam Coffey this week.

A veteran of two NWSL teams’ front offices, two national team coaching staffs, and the Houston Dash bench as a player, Carter agreed with the point. Many other teams in Europe are trying to raise their games, but none has reached the level of those five yet.

Does that matter when trying to sign not just Rodman, but other players from around the world?

“We’re not necessarily competing with leagues, per se, for U.S. talent — we are competing with very specific clubs, and we have to be cognizant of that” Carter told The Inquirer. “That being said, though, more teams and more leagues are starting to make major investments. So the number of teams that we’re competing with is going to grow every year, right?”

Indeed it is, and many have said the NWSL should compete accordingly. Raising the salary cap by $1-2 million this winter would be the fastest way to do it, and far less controversial than the league’s High Impact Player status that is set to take effect in July.

The NWSL Players Association formally filed a grievance against that on Wednesday, six weeks after filing a grievance over commissioner Jessica Berman’s veto of a contract that Spirit owner Michele Kang offered Rodman.

It is widely understood that Rodman wants to stay in Washington but wants a deal that will pay her what she’s worth. Kang, who also owns OL Lyonnes and England’s London City Lionesses, is clearly ready to offer it.

Rodman isn’t just a star in the U.S.

For now, everyone else is stuck waiting. But that did not stop Carter from offering a few words in a seminar Thursday that will raise the heat a bit.

“The reasoning behind having a salary cap is to have competitive parity,” she said. “And I think you hear the phrase ‘best league in the world’ thrown around a lot about the NWSL, but the reality is we are the most competitive league in the world; we are not the best league in the world. I wouldn’t even know how you would measure that.”

There surely are ways, whether subjective or statistical. The former would include the endorsements international players make when they come over here, such as one Gotham FC and Spain striker Esther González gave to Sports Illustrated last year.

“Every match you play in, you have to prepare like it is a final,” she said. “There are a lot of international players who are at the top of their game and want to play in the NWSL, and there’s a reason for that.”

Carter said that point “still resonates with players. Players want to play in a league where every match is a meaningful match.”

But some of her other remarks, on the business side of the game, might have framed Rodman’s importance even more strongly.

“How can we tap into that international fan base and find a way to monetize that?” Carter said. “If you look at Trinity Rodman for instance — Trinity Rodman’s kit sells like crazy in the U.K. How can we do that for more of our athletes? How do we create that buzz and excitement?”

Rodman’s jersey sells plenty well in the U.S. too, whether it’s her Spirit one or her U.S. national team one. Just the potential of her presence at Washington’s Audi Field on a game day helped the Spirit draw an average attendance of 15,259 last year, third-best of the NWSL’s 14 teams.

“One of the reasons I came to the Washington Spirit was because of the work that Michele Kang has done specifically to make the Spirit a cultural icon within that city,” said Carter, who took the job in early December.

She tied that to the Spirit’s grassroots work in Washington as much as anything else, but specter of Rodman still hung over the moment for many people in the room.

The next global measuring stick

A milestone of a different kind will come later this month when FIFA stages its inaugural Women’s Champions Cup in London. In the semifinals, Gotham will play Brazil’s Corinthians, and Arsenal will play Morocco’s AS FAR — all winners of their respective continental championships.

Those games will be single moments among many, but they’ll still be a measuring stick.

“It may not necessarily reflect whether your league is the best league in the world, but it gives a good opportunity for us to put our best teams against other best teams,” Carter said.

It might also make a point about another measuring stick that gets attention: player rankings by the international media. This year’s edition strongly favored European players, partially because some major U.S. players have been out of action — Rodman and Rose Lavelle with injuries, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson while pregnant.

But beyond that, many voters are based in Europe, so they might favor players whom they see more. And now the rankings have even more significance because the NWSL is using them to judge players’ eligibility for HIP status.

“I always take those player ratings with a bit of a grain of salt,” Carter said, and wondered aloud why the players should care about things “that in the big scheme of things are very subjective, anyhow.”

But there is a reason, she admitted: “Now you look at the HIP criteria, and so much of the HIP criteria is based on these ranking and ratings.”