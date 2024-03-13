Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent return to the USMNT, but Brenden Aaronson is out

Long-injured U.S. men’s soccer team captain Tyler Adams and red-hot striker Josh Sargent will return to the squad for this month’s Concacaf Nations League final four, marking their first time in the fold since the 2022 World Cup.

But Medford’s Brenden Aaronson has fallen down the depth chart due to a lack of playing time and success at his current club, Germany’s Union Berlin. And with other players on the rise, Aaronson could also be on the way to missing out on this summer’s prestigious Copa América.

Adams hasn’t played since September because of a hamstring injury, one he suffered right as he returned from another hamstring injury that had kept him out for many months. He’s played just once for his current club, England’s Bournemouth, since getting back to full health, and we’ll see if he plays at all in the Nations League games.

Still, it’s no surprise that U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter wants Adams to be with the team.

Sargent seemed to have been cast off after a string of underwhelming performances at the World Cup. He also has had his own injury issue to deal with, suffering ankle ligament damage that required surgery last September.

You wouldn’t know that if you’ve watched Sargent lately, though, for English second-division club Norwich City. He’s got nine goals in 13 games for the Canaries since the start of January. It’s such good form that Berhalter unusually chose to bring three strikers to this 23-player squad, with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi the others.

Now to Aaronson. He’s at Germany’s Union Berlin right now, on loan for the season from Leeds United. In a lot of ways, Berlin has been a better place for him. But he’s rarely been a starter, and even more rarely had a major impact on the field: just one goal and zero assists in 29 games.

At the same time, Malik Tillman has been in great form at the Netherlands’ PSV Eindhoven, where he’s teammates with Pepi and fellow American Sergiño Dest. Like Aaronson, Tillman is an attacking midfielder who can play multiple positions – and U.S. Soccer’s roster announcement Wednesday listed him as a forward, implying he’ll play a wide role for Berhalter instead of a central one.

Toward the other end of midfield, Johnny Cardoso has been in perhaps the best form of any American in Europe except longtime stars Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. Cardoso, a northern New Jersey native, can play in defensive or central roles. It will be no surprise if he not only plays a lot in the Nations League games, but starts.

There’s one glimmer of good news for Philly-area fans: centerback Mark McKenzie is back in the squad for the first time since September. But it might be because a player ahead of him on the depth chart, Cameron Carter-Vickers, has been managing a hamstring tweak. He might have been prescribed a few days off.

We’ll learn more when Berhalter hosts a news conference later Wednesday.

USMNT roster for the Concacaf Nations League final four

Goalkeepers (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City, Wales), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders (8): Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis, Spain), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest, England)

Forwards (6): Folarin Balogun (Monaco, France), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy)

Concacaf Nations League schedule

Upcoming games don’t just include the Nations League final four at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In between those games, there’s two Copa América qualifying playoffs at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Some broadcast details are still to be confirmed. We should know soon, and this article will be updated when they’re announced.

Thursday, March 21

7 p.m.: United States vs. Jamaica, Nations League semifinal (Univision 65, Paramount+)

10:15 p.m.: Panama vs. Mexico, Nations League semifinal

Saturday, March 23

4 p.m.: Canada vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Copa América qualifying

7:15 p.m.: Costa Rica vs. Honduras, Copa América qualifying

Sunday, March 24

6 p.m.: Nations League third place game

9:15 p.m.: Nations League final