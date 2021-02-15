It’s finally showtime for Brenden Aaronson on the European stage. There are a lot of good reasons why Salzburg is an ideal place for him to develop, but at the top of the list is being a regular in the continent’s big tournaments. This is his first shot, and it should be a great matchup. Villarreal is in fifth place in La Liga, with players including veteran defender Raúl Albiol and forwards Paco Alcácer and Carlos Bacca.