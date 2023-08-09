Jim Curtin blasts ‘little brother’ Red Bulls after Union’s latest win over New York

Following the Union’s Leagues Cup victory over the New York Red Bulls Tuesday, manager Jim Curtin did not hold back in criticizing how he felt Red Bulls players conducted themselves during the game.

”I think for a team and a group to be in 21st place — to talk and run their mouths as much as they do on the field … is something,” Curtin said. “Yeah, I’m giving bulletin board material, but I’ve kind of had enough of it.”

The win extended the Union’s unbeaten streak against their Eastern Conference rivals to 11 games, a run that dates back to Sept. 22, 2019.

“I’m proud of my group for the way that they do their talking on the field — and have now 11 games in a row, almost five years [unbeaten] against Red Bull,” Curtin said.

”Just be a little humble,” Curtin said of New York. “When you’re the little brother, and you get beat up a lot, just know how to act.”

Curtin and Red Bulls interim manager Troy Lesesne spoke prior to Tuesday’s game about having a friendly relationship. Lesesne, who took over in May, described the Union’s manager as a mentor and role model who he was trying to emulate.

”I respect Jim Curtin more than you can understand for what his pathway has been towards leading a club in the fashion that he’s led them over the last 10 seasons,” Lesesne said Sunday.

Curtin maintained Tuesday that his comments had “nothing to do with Troy” and were directed primarily at the Red Bulls players.

”For any young kid and young player, I think you should have the self-awareness to know when to speak and when to be humble,” Curtin said.

Five yellow cards were issued in the game, all from the 75th minute on. Four of those warnings went to Union players, including one to Olivier Mbaizo on the bench.

After playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation, the Union won, 4-2, on penalty kicks Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, a midseason, World Cup-style tournament featuring teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. Next up will be Liga MX side Querétaro on Friday night (8 p.m., Apple TV).

The Union and Red Bulls will meet again in MLS play on Sept. 3 at Subaru Park.