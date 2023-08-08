Union advance to Leagues Cup quarterfinals following penalty kick thriller over Red Bulls

The Union and the Red Bulls finally took the pitch Tuesday, after postponing their matchup in the Leagues Cup round of 16 till the thunderstorms had cleared and the weather was perfect.

In the 42nd meeting of the two Eastern Conference rivals, it was the Union who yet again had the upper hand, winning 4-2 in a riveting penalty kick shootout at Subaru Park after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation. Midfielder Jesús Bueno clinched the game in the fifth penalty round, beating Red Bulls goalie Carlos Miguel Coronel.

The victory advanced the Union to the quarterfinals of the remodeled Leagues Cup, which for the first time features every team from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX competing in a World Cup-style tournament. It also extended the Union’s unbeaten streak against the Red Bulls to 11 games.

The Union and Red Bulls will meet again in league play on Sept. 3 at Subaru Park.

Another dramatic penalty round

Leagues Cup rules dictate that after a tie game, the usual extra time is bypassed and the teams immediately head to a decisive penalty shootout.

It was the second such game for the Union, who also went to penalties in their win over D.C. United in the Leagues Cup round of 32 on Thursday.

Kicking at the river end, goalie Andre Blake got the Union off to a great start, diving to his right to stop an attempt by the Red Bulls’ Lewis Morgan. The three-time MLS goalkeeper of the year clapped his hands in celebration, but was also observed shaking out his right shoulder. The Union’s Jack Elliott followed by beating Coronel to put the Union up 1-0 after one round.

With Union fans sitting in the Sons of Ben section loudly chanting his name, Blake was beaten on the Red Bulls’ second attempt by Franuel Amaya. Mikael Uhre followed by blasting a ball off Coronel’s fingertips, keeping the Union up 2-1.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third round. Daniel Edelman clanged the Red Bulls’ try off the crossbar, prompting Blake to let out a roar. Jack McGlynn’s shot was saved by Coronel.

The teams traded scores in the fourth and fifth rounds. Red Bulls captain Sean Nealis beat Blake, before Julián Carranza went down the middle to put the Union up 3-2. John Tolkin responded for the Red Bulls, before Bueno stepped to the spot for the winner. The Venezuelan midfielder ran to Blake’s arms, before the rest of the team mobbed them near the goal.

Flach returns

After declaring on Sunday that he was “100% back” from a hip injury, midfielder Leon Flach made his first appearance in the Leagues Cup Tuesday. Flach was available off the bench for last Thursday’s round of 16 win over D.C. United but did not enter the game.

Flach and McGlynn were both added to the starting lineup as Curtin switched to a 3-5-2 high press formation to begin the game. Elsewhere, Nathan Harriel got the start at right back over Olivier Mbaizo, while Uhre began on the bench.

Down early

The Red Bulls put the Union in an immediate 1-0 hole, as Elias Manoel finished off a cross from Omir Fernandez in the 4th minute. It was the Union’s first deficit of the Leagues Cup.

Curtin said Sunday that games with the Red Bulls are generally decided on the margins. In the case of the Red Bulls’ first goal, it was a turnover in the midfield and poor transition defense that led to a 2-on-1 opportunity for Manoel and Fernandez.

The Red Bulls should have gone up 2-0 in the 15th minute, but Dante Vanzeir misfired wide left on a 1-on-1 opportunity in the box. Nonetheless, the visitors looked like the more energetic team for much of the first half, prompting the crowd to chant, “Hey, Union, wake up!” — with an expletive in the middle.

The Union picked up their intensity as the first half progressed and outshot the Red Bulls 8-3, though only one was on target. In the 31st minute, a turnover led to a chance for Dániel Gazdag, who blasted a shot wide right. A 39th minute attempt by Harriel went off a defender but was handled by Coronel, a former Union backup.

Gazdag goes down

Early in the second half, Gazdag went down in the box with a leg injury and immediately began pounding the turf in frustration. After attempting briefly to walk it off, the Union’s lead walked gingerly to the locker room and was replaced in the 55th minute by Uhre.

Immediately, the Danish striker made his presence felt. In the 58th minute, he helped generate a corner opportunity, which ended with a Jakob Glesnes shot sailing just over the crossbar. Shortly thereafter, Uhre found himself in a transition opportunity but sent a cross behind Carranza.

Gazdag limped back out on the field after regulation to watch penalty kicks.

» READ MORE: Union survive in Leagues Cup with penalty kick victory over D.C. United

Another Harriel header

Harriel evened the game at 1 during a corner chance in the 68th minute, out-jumping a crowd of players near the box and heading in his second goal across all competitions. On July 26 against Querétaro, the 22-year-old scored his first goal of the season — also off a corner kick, also on a header. It was the Union’s first score in nearly 160 minutes.

Harriel nearly struck again in the 85th minute — this time with his feet — but Coronel made a diving stop on a blast from outside the box.

Up next (again)

The Union will host Querétaro on either Friday or Saturday in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals at Subaru Park. The day and time of the game have not yet been announced.

The Union already faced Querétaro in the tournament’s group stage, winning handily, 5-1, on July 26. While part of the draw of the Leagues Cup was to produce novel matchups between MLS and Liga MX teams, the quarterfinals will mark the Union’s third straight game against a team they have previously seen this season.

» READ MORE: Dániel Gazdag’s hat trick leads Union to Leagues Cup victory over Querétaro

Still, the Querétaro game will be compelling in part because it is the Union’s final hurdle to a potential showdown with Lionel Messi. If the Union win their quarterfinal game, and if Messi’s Inter Miami side defeats Charlotte FC on Friday, it would set the stage for the Argentinian superstar to visit Chester in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Aug. 15.

Click here to view the full knockout stage bracket.