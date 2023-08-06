Union will renew rivalry with Red Bulls in round of 16 of the Leagues Cup

Monday’s meeting between the Union and the New York Red Bulls is hardly the kind of novel matchup that some may have hoped to see for the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

The midseason tournament features teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX competing in a World Cup-style draw. In the Union’s half of the bracket, seven of the eight remaining teams play in MLS. The only Mexican side is Querétaro, who the Union resoundingly defeated, 5-1, during the group stage of the competition on July 26.

Since the tournament has not delivered on creating new rivalries for the Union, fans will have to settle for seeing old ones reignite. The Union and the Red Bulls will face each other for the 42nd time in their history Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park, with the winner moving on to the quarterfinals of the first-of-its-kind tournament.

When the Union and the Red Bulls last met in league play on May 6, the match turned into the low-scoring street fight that fans have come to expect from the two Eastern Conference foes. Despite being outshot 17-3, the Union won, 1-0, on a penalty kick goal by Dániel Gazdag in the 31st minute. Afterwards, Union manager Jim Curtin called the victory “one of the ugliest games I’ve seen of the season.”

“It usually comes down to one or two plays here or there,” Curtin said on Sunday. “We’ve had some success obviously. … But every game – the margins are so, so tight, and it’s really a hard game.”

The Union are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against the Red Bulls, a streak that dates back to Sept. 22, 2019. But the rivalry has not been as lopsided as those results may suggest. Four of the 10 games ended in 1-0 Union victories, while three others resulted in draws.

The Union expect another closely-contested match on Monday night.

“It will be [a] total fight,” midfielder Leon Flach said. “It’s probably not looking pretty nice from a soccer perspective, if we are honest. … But we’re ready for the challenge, and we know what’s coming to us [Monday.]”

The Red Bulls, who enter Monday’s game after a round of 32 victory Thursday against New York City FC, underwent major organizational changes almost immediately after they last faced the Union. On May 8, the team and manager Gerhard Struber mutually agreed to part ways, as the Red Bulls were sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference, and Struber received criticism for the way he handled a racist incident by forward Dante Vanzeir.

Curtin said he has a friendly relationship with Struber’s replacement, Troy Lesesne. The Red Bulls’ interim coach added that Curtin has been a gracious mentor during his career and someone he has admired from afar.

“I respect Jim Curtin more than you can understand for what his pathway has been towards leading a club in the fashion that he’s led them over the last 10 seasons,” said Lesesne, who helped the Red Bulls climb to 11th in the East heading into the Leagues Cup.

“What I hear is he’s fantastic in terms of how he connects and establishes relationships with his players, his staff, and everybody in their club. So that’s something I’m definitely trying to replicate.”

Other names on the Red Bulls’ roster should be more familiar to Union fans. The team’s starting goalkeeper, Carlos Miguel Coronel, was once a Union backup. Meanwhile, forward Cory Burke spent five seasons in Philly before signing as a free agent with the Red Bulls last winter – though the Jamaican international has not played in the Leagues Cup due to a hip injury.

The Union’s round of 32 victory over D.C. United on Thursday marked the return of Flach, who had been dealing with a hip injury of his own. Flach did not play but was available off the bench for the first time since July 15. He declared himself ready to go for the Red Bulls game.

“I want to play every game, but sometimes you have to be smart,” Flach said. “But now I’m 100% back.”

