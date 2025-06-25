Union’s Tai Baribo, Jakob Glesnes named to Major League Soccer’s All-Star roster

After being devoid of an All-Star player last season, the Union will boast two this year.

Tai Baribo and Jakob Glesnes were named to the MLS All-Star team, which was revealed Wednesday on Apple TV’s MLS Countdown. The team, which features 26 of the league’s best players, will face an all-star contingent from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (9 p.m., Apple TV).

There were three methods for players to get onto the All-Star roster. Twelve players were selected through a combined vote from players, fans, and media. The manager of the All-Star team, Austin FC’s Nico Estévez, selected 12 more players. To round out the 26-player roster, MLS commissioner Don Garber selected an additional two.

Baribo was voted onto the All-Star roster, while Glesnes was one of Estévez’s selections for the team.

It’s the first All-Star nod for Baribo — who leads MLS with 13 goals — now in his third season with the Union. However, the 27-year-old forward could miss the All-Star game, as he continues to recover from a calf injury he suffered against FC Dallas on May 31.

Baribo joined the Israeli national team to rehab his injury during the June international competition window and is momentarily stuck in Israel during the conflict with Iran. He left Israel on Monday, but his injury could keep him sidelined through the All-Star Game.

With this year’s honor, Glesnes will be a three-time MLS All-Star. The centerback, who is in his sixth season with the Union, was a roster expansion addition in the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games. Glesnes, 31, has played 17 matches for the Union this season and logged a team-leading 1,441 minutes in league action.

One Union player notably was absent from Wednesday night’s reveal. Kai Wagner was the second-place left back when the league released its fan voting update on June 9. Wagner has been on the All-Star team twice, in 2021 and 2022. However, Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba and the Columbus Crew’s Max Arfsten were the All-Stars at the left back instead.

Wagner leads MLS with 43 successful tackle attempts and has logged seven assists this season.

Shortly after the initial voting returns came out on June 9, Wagner made it clear that his desire to be an All-Star was secondary to the success of the Union.

“Last year, nobody talked about us,” Wagner said, “even if some players had good performances last year. This year, it’s all about the team’s success. That comes first in my mind.”

While Wagner didn’t mention Miami’s Alba by name, he alluded to the fact that he might struggle to get votes against the former Barcelona star.

“Rewards are always good, [and] always help you to keep performing better,” Wagner said. “But it’s just a list. Some other players, they have a little bit bigger viewership, bigger fan base.”

MLS All-Star team

Voted in by fans (12)

Goalkeepers: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps), Michael Boxall (Minnesota United), Alex Freeman (Orlando City)

Midfielders: Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Evander (FC Cincinnati), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)

Forwards: Tai Baribo (Union), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Coach’s selections (12)

Goalkeepers: Brad Stuver (Austin FC), Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Jakob Glesnes (Union), Andy Najar (Nashville SC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: David Da Costa (Portland Timbers), Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire)

Forwards: Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew), Brandon Vázquez (Austin FC)

Commissioner’s pick (2)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano (San Diego FC)

