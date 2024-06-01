Union still left searching for a win at home following a third consecutive draw, this time against Montreal

Red cards giveth. Red cards taketh.

Two fouls, and two ejections, just 18 minutes apart, flipped the script in Saturday night’s game vs. CF Montreal.

Advertisement

The Union possessed the ball for most of the night, and took 25 shots to Montreal’s 5, but left Subaru Park ahead of a scheduled FIFA international break with a third consecutive draw.

Quick strike

It took 49 seconds for the Union to trail. They had the ball for most of the opening minute, but Montreal capitalized on a turnover. José Martinez lost his man, Sunusi Ibrahim, who buried one by Union keeper Oliver Semmle.

From there, Montreal was content, like many recent Union opponents, to sit back and dare the Union to beat them.

Ariel Lassiter’s elbow changed that.

First red

Lassiter was whistled for a foul in the 43rd minute. An elbow that caught Martinez in the face caused referee Ted Unkel to hit the video review screen, and Lassiter was eventually sent off.

After halftime, the Union struck twice.

First, Daniel Gazdag was awarded a penalty after being tripped up by Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza. Gazdag evened the score with a shot to the right side of the net. Breza guessed the wrong way.

Two minutes later, Mikael Uhre got free in close and beat Breza to give the Union a 2-1 lead.

Then another

The Union had a 2-1 lead and were playing a man-up. They had 30 minutes to coast to a much-needed win.

But Jack Elliott was whistled for a controversial straight-red in the 63rd minute. Montreal scored off of the ensuing set piece, after Samuel Piette knocked it in after the ball was headed off the post.

The teams played 10-on-10 for the final 30-plus minutes, and the Union had plenty of chances to walk away with three points, but could not get a third goal by Breza.

Get a good look at ‘em

The Union you watched Saturday night, a little banged up, but mostly intact? That’s likely the last you’ll see the of the full roster until mid-August.

The Union don’t play again until June 15, a home contest vs. Miami, which won’t have Lionel Messi, who will be gearing up for Copa América. Similarly, the Union have a handful of players with international duty on their horizon in various tournaments, including four of Saturday night’s starting 11: Damion Lowe (Jamaica), Martinez (Venezuela), Gazdag (Hungary), and Jack McGlynn (U.S.).

The Union have struggled recently. Jim Curtin said his team was “not dangerous enough on the night, not scary enough” Wednesday night. It took a Montreal red card to make the Union dangerous Saturday night, but a team that has lacked the firepower to keep up with the top of the Eastern Conference so far in 2024 now has to try to reverse its fortunes — while missing some bodies.