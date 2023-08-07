Union-Red Bulls Leagues Cup game postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather

With much of the Philadelphia region under a tornado watch and thunderstorms in the forecast, the Union postponed their round of 16 Leagues Cup game Monday against the New York Red Bulls.

The match was rescheduled to Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Subaru Park and will be available through Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.

Tickets that were purchased for Monday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled game on Tuesday evening.