Severe thunderstorms expected in Philadelphia Monday night. Here’s what you need to know.

Severe storms are expected to roll though Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley Monday night, bringing heavy winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms will move from west to east into our region beginning around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, with heavy rainfall expected and the potential for flash flooding. The storm is forecast to move out of Philadelphia sometime after 10 p.m.

Robert Deal, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, said the highest risk from this evening’s storms will be heavy winds expected to reach 60 mph to 70 mph, strong enough to uproot trees and topple power lines.

“We expect the primary severe hazard this evening to be damaging winds, though a couple of tornadoes are possible,” Deal said. “The actual max intensity of the winds is going to be highly dependent on the specific storm that develops and how they push through.”

Large hail is also possible, though Deal said at this point it’s not a primary concern.

The storms won’t just impact the Philadelphia region — heavy rainfall and potentially-damaging winds are expected along the East Coast as far south as Georgia and north into New York and northern New Jersey.

The risk of flooding is uncertain, though Deal said flash flooding is possible across the urban corridor if the rain is heavy enough. But forecasters don’t anticipate a repeat of the deadly flooding that occurred in Bucks County last month, where six people were killed by flooding of the narrow Hough’s Creek in Upper Makefield Township. A seventh victim, a 9-month-old boy, was never found.

“In the flooding in Bucks, we had a slow moving storm produce a tremendously heavy rainfall footprint over a very small creek,” Deal said. “This storm should be moving quite a bit faster and moving through quickly, and there shouldn’t be several rounds of rainfall. It looks like it should be one distinct round of rain as it goes through.”

The storms could impact tonight’s Phillies game against the Washington Nationals, which is scheduled to begin at Citizens Bank Park tonight at 6:40 p.m.

The Philadelphia region endured one of the stormiest Julys on record, where the National Weather Service issued 123 severe-thunderstorm warnings throughout the area. It’s the second-most since they began keeping records in 1986, only behind July 2021, where the service issued 132 warnings. The average number of thunderstorm warnings for July is 47.

Thunderstorms were observed officially at Philadelphia International Airport on 15 different days in July — five more than in 2021, according to weather service data. The long-term average for the month is 5.8.

The good news is once we get through this evening, the weather forecast looks pleasant for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-80s and little chance of rain. The next potential storm in the forecast is for Thursday, where scattered thunderstorms could develop later in the day.