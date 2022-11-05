Sure, the Phillies are playing in a crucial Game 6 of the World Series tonight, the Flyers are in action against Ottawa, and there are a barrage of local teams kicking off in college football.

But for thousands in the Philly region, this Saturday is for soccer.

Courtesies go to the Union, who will play in an MLS Cup final for the first time in club history representing Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference — as the No. 1 seed.

The opponent? The No. 1 seed in MLS’ Western Conference in Los Angeles FC (4 p.m., Fox 29).

So what does this mean for you? It means selecting your spot among a host of scheduled watch parties in celebration of the Union’s unprecedented run. From an official watch party at Subaru Park to these well-known pubs, breweries, and restaurants offering a host of specials, swag, and more, here’s a sampling of where you’ll find a gang of fans like you tuning in to the championship match.

Philadelphia Union official watch party

Subaru Park, Chester, Pa.

Hosted on vacant Union home turf, this might be the Mecca of Union watch parties. Even better, it’s free to attend, as is parking, and the Union will have “free swag” on hand. However, you’ll need to register and receive a virtual ticket to secure your spot. Parking lots in Subaru Park lots B, C, and G open at 3 p.m.

Additionally, select concessions and the Union’s in-stadium team shop will be open. The party is one of four the Union claim as official watch party sites, with planned events also in the following locations:

Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave.

PJ Whelihan’s Downingtown, 853 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, Pa.

Chickies and Pete’s Malvern, 10 Liberty Blvd., Suite 190, Malvern, Pa.

Thinking about it? Register via the Union’s website.

Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

Yards Brewing has a palatial brewery situated in the heart of Northern Liberties. Here’s a bonus: Wear your Union gear, and your first brew is on the house. yardsbrewing.com

Black Sheep Pub and Restaurant

247 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

One of the most well-known soccer pubs in the city, this South Philly establishment is holding an MLS Cup watch party hosted by sport and social collective, Garden Parties F.C. If you want to watch today’s match in an authentic soccer atmosphere, Black Sheep is a good one.

2SP Brewing Company

120 Concord Rd., No. 101, Aston, Pa.

As this brewery has been a longtime supporter of the Sons of Ben, the Union’s raucously faithful supporters group, it’s no surprise that 2SP Brewing is also hosting a viewing event. Also, if you get hungry, there will be food trucks serving up treats on site. 2spbrewing.com

Swedesboro Brewing Company

95 Woodstown Rd., Swedesboro, N.J.

Wear your Union gear, receive a free pint. We’re told the sound will be on — and on loud from pregame to well past the final kick. swedesborobrewing.com

Kensington Pub

2116 E. Tioga St., Philadelphia

Kensington Soccer Club, the program that began the same year as the Union’s first season as a way to help kids through soccer in an underserved community is inviting you to gather with them at Kensington Pub. It’s going to be a gorgeous day and there are plenty of tables outside to bring the noise. facebook.com/KensingtonPubPhilly/

Stateside Vodka Distillery

1700 N. Hancock St., Philadelphia

The intimate bar space will be awesome to watch the game for those who don’t want to be crunched in by a massive crowd. It’ll also feature signature select Stateside cocktails and drinks for just $4. statesidevodka.com

Maggio’s Restaurant Bar and Ballroom

400 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa.

With a host of food and drink specials from $9 pizzas, $8 nachos, and discounts on select drafts and bottles, you’ll get your fill of way more than just soccer. maggiosrestaurant.com

Zed’s Beer

19 N. Maple Ave., Marlton, N.J.

Whether you are a casual fan or a full-on Sons of Ben supporter, wear your Union gear and get 10% off your bill. drinkzeds.com

SouthHouse

2535 S. 13th St., Philadelphia

In addition to watching the game with soccer lovers like yourself, enjoy $10 pitchers of select brews in addition to rumblings of a $10 beer and burger special. southhousephilly.com

Kildare’s West Chester

18 W. Gay St., West Chester, Pa.

Make sure you have a designated driver if you attend because with the offering of a free shot for every Union goal, depending on the club’s performance, attendees could be in for a long afternoon — win or lose. kildarespubwc.com