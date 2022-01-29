In recent weeks, a useful theory has made its way around close observers of the U.S. men’s soccer team.

If the Americans are able to qualify for this year’s World Cup, as they are on the cusp of doing, those games might be easier than the qualifying games they’re in the midst of right now.

That may seem counter-intuitive to some people. Why would games against the great soccer powers of Europe, South America, Africa and Asia be easier than matchups with familiar regional rivals ranked far lower in FIFA’s global standings?

The answer is found less in the quality of the players involved, and more in the tactial style they play. U.S. opponents in World Cup qualifying often pack it in defensively, daring American players to break them down.

Thursday’s U.S. win over El Salvador, by the minimum 1-0 margin, was an example of that. El Salvador manager Hugo Pérez, a former U.S. player and youth national team coach, knew the Americans aimed to spread the ball wide to star wingers Christian Pulisic (whom he once coached), Tim Weah, and Brenden Aaronson.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that La Selecta played two of its best games of qualifying so far against the Americans, as frustrating as they were for U.S. fans.

Sunday’s game at Canada is likely to be be the opposite situation: a track meet instead of a slog. Canada loves to turn up the energy, led by prolific striker Jonathan David. He has 18 goals in 24 career games for Canada, including the clincher in a 2-0 win at Honduras on Thursday, and 16 goals in 30 games this season for reigning French champion Lille.

David is flanked by fellow striker Cyle Larin (Beşiktaş, Turkey) and winger Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge, Belgium), both well-known in American circles from past stints in MLS.

Along with superstar Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), currently sidelined by myocarditis after COVID-19, they have fired Canada to the top of the Concacaf qualifying standing (5-0-4, 19 points). The Canucks are on the cusp of their first men’s World Cup berth since 1986.

Pluses and minuses

Just as Mexico’s skilled roster made El Tri’s visit to Cincinnati in November an open game (and a 2-0 U.S. win), if Canada opens this game up it should give the Americans chances.

That doesn’t mean the second-place U.S. (5-1-3, 18 points) is favored. A home win or a tie are more likely.

The U.S. will be without Weah, as he was denied entry to Canada by the government because of of his COVID-19 vaccination status. Weah has had one vaccine shot, then contracted the virus while awaiting his second shot. French law considers him fully-vaccinated because of that, but Canadian law does not. Berhalter seemed to indicate that an exemption was discussed, but not granted in the end.

“We learned of this a couple days ago, and this was a nuanced technicality that we were hoping was going to get through, and unfortunately it didn’t,” Berhalter said, adding that Weah instead went to Minneapolis for the U.S.’ game vs. Honduras on Wednesday in nearby St. Paul.

Left unsaid was the fact that Weah might not have played much in this game anyway after a big shift vs. El Salvador.

Paul Arriola is likely start at right wing, teaming up with right back Sergiño Dest to try to exploit Davies’ absence. Sam Adekugbe, who started in Davies’ place at Honduras, is a good player but not the same two-way threat.

A duel between friends

Berhalter is close friends with Canada manager John Herdman, who’s well-known to U.S. fans from his many years coaching Canada’s women’s team.

“It’s a relationship filled with mutual respect,” Berhalter said. “We’ve been able to bounce some ideas and some notes off each other through qualifying. We’re pulling for the Canadian team to qualify, there’s no secret about that, and it’s only tomorrow that I want them to lose.”

While Herdman’s ebullient coaching style failed to help the women’s team snap a decades-long winless streak against its southern neighbor, he was at the men’s team’s helm when it ended a 39-year drought against the U.S. in 2019, with a 2-0 win in the Concacaf Nations League in Toronto. When these squads met in World Cup qualifying last September, Canada held the U.S. to a 1-1 tie in Nashville.

There should be a festive atmosphere at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., on the western edge of Lake Ontario between Toronto and Buffalo, even though pandemic restrictions limit the stands to half-capacity (around 12,000). And the stadium’s artifical surface should play further in Canada’s favor, along with the forecast high of 22 degrees for the 3 p.m. kickoff.

But while the rivalry is Canada’s biggest, this game is far from the most important in qualifying overall. Both teams are in comfortable positions in the standings.

Reserve defender Brooks Lennon has also left the U.S. squad after suffering a minor ankle injury. Right back DeAndre Yedlin has made it to the team after missing the El Salvador game because his departure from Istanbul, where he played until recently for Galatasaray, was delayed by an ice storm.