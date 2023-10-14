U.S. men’s soccer falls short in major test against star-studded Germany

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Given a rare chance to play a major European power, the U.S. men’s soccer team’s stars showed at times against Germany that it could rise to the moment. But after playing the first half to a creditable tie, a defensive collapse in the second half of an eventual 3-1 loss showed how far the Americans still have to go before hosting the 2026 World Cup.

The packed crowd of 37,743 at Rentschler Field certainly got its money’s worth. Hershey’s Christian Pulisic scored a spectacular opener for the U.S. in the 27th minute, Leroy Sané answered in the 39th, while Niclas Füllkrug and Jamal Musiala decided the game in the 58th and 61st minutes.

Highlighting the American starters was Gio Reyna, whose presence helped finally put to bed the scandal that swept up his and manager Gregg Berhalter’s families. Berhalter gave Reyna a further endorsement by starting him in a central attacking midfield role, unlike the right-wing position he’s played for the U.S. in the past. Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah started in the deeper central spots.

Germany is not as dominant a force in the soccer world as it used to be, but the Mannschaft’s roster oozes with talent and prestige — and a much-needed dose of youth. Star playmakers Musiala (Bayern Munich) and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) are both just 20 years old.

Without the stakes of an official competition, the first half was wonderfully wide-open. Though the U.S. was out-shot, 11-4, it gave as good as it got, including a beautiful combination in the 26th minute involving Reyna, right-back Joe Scally, and the starting front line of right winger Tim Weah, striker Folarin Balogun, and Pulisic, who played left wing.

Pulisic’s goal was one of his finest in a U.S. jersey, or any jersey. The Hershey native took a layoff pass from Balogun on the left wing, cut to the middle amid two German defenders, and then sent former Chelsea teammate Antonio Rüdiger (now of Real Madrid) backward as he kept going forward. Twenty yards from goal, Pulisic uncorked a dazzling curler of a shot that German goalkeeper Marc André ter Stegen had no chance to save.

The lead lasted 12 minutes. Leroy Sané, also of Bayern, shredded the U.S. back line with a run in from the right wing for which eight American players had front-row seats. A quick give-and-go with Ilkay Gündoğan later, Turner was forced into a dive that pushed the ball right to Gündoğan’s feet on the doorstep.

Reyna departed at halftime in a pre-planned move, replaced by Luca de la Torre. That also gave the midfield some defensive reinforcement, as de la Torre played level with McKennie and Musah instead of in front of them.

It didn’t feel like much reinforcement, though, when Füllkrug put Germany ahead. After recovering a Matt Turner goal kick, the Germans built a 14-pass move under relatively little pressure that culminated in an open 12-yard shot.

Musiala and Füllkrug teamed up on the third, with the former’s delicate chip to the latter starting the decisive give-and-go. Turner charged for the ball, Füllkrug slipped it behind him, and Musiala did the rest.

Five minutes after that, Berhalter made a triple-substitution: Cameron Carter-Vickers for Chris Richards at centerback, Medford’s Brenden Aaronson for Weah, and Ricardo Pepi for Balogun. The Americans’ final subs came in the 75th, Johnny Cardoso replacing McKennie and Kevin Paredes for Pulisic.

Aaronson had a highlight in the 78th when he spun around Rüdiger on the right wing, darted into the 18-yard box, then took a shove in the back from Rüdiger. But referee Fernando Guerrero of Mexico didn’t judge it a foul, and with no video review in use, play went on.

At the start of second-half stoppage time, Aaronson won a free kick atop the 18-yard box with some fancy footwork, and he got to take the shot. But it hit a jam-packed wall, and like the game as a whole, the moment fizzled out.